What is Frenkie de Jong's Net Worth and Salary?

Frenkie de Jong is a Dutch professional soccer player who has a net worth of $70 million.

A smooth, press-resistant central midfielder, de Jong is best known for his breakout years at Ajax, his high-profile move to Barcelona, and his role with the Netherlands national team. His game is built around ball progression, composure, passing, and the ability to glide through pressure rather than pure goal production.

De Jong became one of the most coveted young players in Europe during Ajax's famous 2018-19 season, when the club reached the Champions League semifinals and won the domestic double. Barcelona signed him in 2019, making him one of the most expensive Dutch players ever. His Barcelona career has included trophies, tactical changes, injuries, transfer rumors, and one of the most complicated salary stories in modern European soccer.

Unlike the players whose net worths exploded because of tax-free Saudi contracts, de Jong's wealth has been shaped by massive gross European wages and Spain's heavy tax burden. His gross career earnings likely exceed $150 million, but Spain's top tax rate of roughly 47% has significantly reduced his take-home pay.

Early Life

Frenkie de Jong was born on May 12, 1997, in Gorinchem, Netherlands, and grew up in Arkel. He began his professional development with Willem II, where he made his senior debut as a teenager.

Ajax signed him in 2015, initially assigning him to Jong Ajax before he worked his way into the first team. His intelligence on the ball and ability to break pressure made him a perfect fit for Ajax's possession-based style.

Ajax

De Jong's breakout came during the 2018-19 season. Ajax won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup and made a stunning run to the Champions League semifinals after eliminating Real Madrid and Juventus.

De Jong was central to that run. He played as a midfield conductor, dropping deep to collect the ball, carrying it through pressure, and linking defense to attack. By the end of the season, he was one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the world.

Barcelona

Barcelona agreed to sign de Jong in 2019 in a deal worth €75 million plus €11 million in potential add-ons. That was roughly $81 million up front and as much as $93 million with add-ons. The transfer made him one of the most expensive Dutch players in history.

His Barcelona career has been complicated. He has played under multiple managers, in multiple midfield roles, and during one of the most financially turbulent periods in the club's history. He has remained valuable because of his rare ability to receive the ball under pressure and advance possession through dribbling and passing.

During Barcelona's COVID-era financial problems, de Jong agreed to defer millions of dollars in wages. Those deferred wages later became a major part of the club's salary issue, with his gross annual pay reportedly climbing to nearly €30 million to €40 million in certain years to cover backpay. That is roughly $32 million to $43 million annually.

Netherlands National Team

De Jong made his senior debut for the Netherlands in 2018 and quickly became one of the national team's most important players. He represented the country at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup and has been central to the team's midfield when healthy.

His international value comes from control. For the Netherlands, de Jong gives the team a player who can slow matches down, escape pressure, and move the ball into attacking areas without forcing risky passes.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

De Jong signed a massive contract with Barcelona after joining the club in 2019. During the pandemic, he agreed to defer millions in wages as Barcelona struggled with financial pressure. Those deferred wages later had to be paid back, causing his gross annual compensation to spike.

At its peak, his Barcelona salary reportedly reached nearly €30 million to €40 million annually, equal to roughly $32 million to $43 million, because of deferred backpay. His gross career earnings likely exceed $150 million, but his take-home wealth has been heavily affected by Spain's tax system. Spain's top tax rate is roughly 47%, meaning a huge portion of his salary has gone to taxes before agent fees and other costs.

De Jong later signed an extension in late 2025 that helped spread out his wages and lower his annual hit so it was more in line with the rest of Barcelona's squad. That extension made his contract more manageable for the club while still preserving his status as one of the best-paid midfielders in Europe.

Across Ajax, Barcelona, Netherlands bonuses, Champions League bonuses, endorsements, and deferred salary payments, de Jong has likely earned well over $150 million in gross career income.

Endorsements