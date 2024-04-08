What Is Franck Kessié's Net Worth and Salary?

Franck Kessié is an Ivorian professional footballer who has a net worth of $40 million. Franck Kessié plays the positions of defensive or central midfielder on the Saudi Pro League football club Al-Ahli, and he also plays for the Ivory Coast national team. Franck began his professional career with the Italian football club Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, then he played for Associazione Calcio Milan (AC Milan) and Futbol Club Barcelona before joining Al-Ahli in 2023. He played on the Ivory Coast national football team in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and the team won the tournament after defeating the Nigerian team 2–1 in the final.

Saudi Contract

In August 2023, Franck announced he was leaving Barcelona for Saudi club Al Ahli. With the jump, his salary was boosted from the equivalent of $10 million USD to $20 million per year.

Early Life

Franck Kessié was born Franck Yannick Kessié on December 19, 1996, in Ouragahio, Ivory Coast. His father was a professional footballer before joining the Ivorian army. During Franck's youth, he idolized Ivorian footballer Yaya Tour��.

Career

In 2010, Franck joined Stella Club d'Adjamé's youth setup, and four years later, he was moved up to the first team. In January 2015, he signed a three-year contract with Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio, a Serie A club based in Italy. Kessié was assigned to Atalanta's Primavera (under-19) squad, and in April 2015, the first team called him up for a game against Roma, but he ended up being an unused substitute. In August 2015, Franck joined the Serie B team AC Cesena as the result of a one-year loan deal, making his debut with the club a month later as a substitute for Antonino Ragusa in a match against Perugia. He later became an undisputed starter, playing in 37 games and scoring four goals. After the loan ended, Kessié returned to Atalanta, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini promoted him to the first team. Franck soon renewed his contact with Atalanta until 2021. In June 2017, he joined AC Milan as part of a two-year loan deal. With Kessié's help, AC Milan won the first leg of the Europa League qualification match the following month. In 2018, the club played in the Coppa Italia final but were defeated by Juventus, and they qualified for the Supercoppa Italiana final, which they also lost. At the end of the 2020–21 season, AC Milan was in second place among Serie A clubs, and Franck scored 13 times during that season. The team qualified for the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League, and some critics dubbed Kessié the club's player of the season.

In May 2022, Franck announced that he was leaving AC Milan. In July 2022, Franck signed a four-year contract with FC Barcelona with his buyout clause set at €500m. In March 2023, he scored the game-winning goal in a match against Real Madrid. In August 2023, he signed a €12.5m contract with Al Ahli of the Saudi Pro League. Kessié has also played for the Ivory Coast national football team throughout his career and was on the winning team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Personal Life

Franck is a Muslim and regularly takes part in fasting during Ramadan. When Kessié was 11 years old, he lost his father, an Ivorian army veteran, to an illness. In tribute to his late father, one of Franck's goal celebrations involves him performing a military salute.

Honors

Kessié was named the Africa Cup of Nations top assist provider in 2019, and he was selected for the Africa Cup of Nations Team of the Tournament in 2023. He was chosen for the Serie A Team of the Year for the 2020–21 season