What is Folarin Balogun's Net Worth and Salary?

Folarin Balogun is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $6 million.

Folarin Balogun is best known as a striker for AS Monaco and the United States men's national team. One of the most talented goal-scorers in the American player pool, Balogun developed at Arsenal's Hale End Academy, broke out during a spectacular loan season in France with Reims, and then secured a major permanent transfer to Monaco. His current Monaco salary is estimated at roughly $3.79 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid players on Team USA.

Balogun's international story is especially unusual. He was born in the United States, raised in England, and is of Nigerian descent, making him eligible for three national teams. After representing England at youth level and briefly appearing for the United States U18s, he became the subject of a major USMNT recruiting push. In 2023, he officially chose the United States, giving Team USA the kind of high-upside striker it had been chasing for years.

Early Life

Folarin Jerry Balogun was born on July 3, 2001, in New York City. His Nigerian parents were visiting the United States at the time of his birth, and the family moved to London when he was two years old. As a result, Balogun grew up with three national identities: American by birth, British by upbringing, and Nigerian by heritage.

His first name, Folarin, is a Yoruba name meaning "walk with glory." While his household maintained strong Nigerian cultural traditions, Balogun's day-to-day life was shaped by London and English soccer culture. For much of his youth, the United States was more of a distant connection than a central part of his identity, though his American passport would later become one of the most important factors in his career.

Youth Career

Balogun's soccer career began in North London. He was scouted by Arsenal at age eight and joined the club's Hale End Academy, the same development system that produced players including Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Eddie Nketiah.

At Arsenal, Balogun quickly became known as a prolific youth scorer. During the 2018-19 season, he scored 25 goals in 19 games for Arsenal's U18 team, helping the club win the U18 Premier League South title. His speed, movement, finishing instincts, and confidence in front of goal marked him as one of the academy's most exciting attacking prospects.

In February 2019, Arsenal signed him to his first professional contract and moved him toward the U23 setup.

Arsenal and Middlesbrough

Balogun made his senior competitive debut for Arsenal on October 29, 2020, in a UEFA Europa League match against Dundalk. Less than a month later, he scored his first senior goal for the club against Molde.

Breaking into Arsenal's first team as a young striker proved difficult, and Balogun needed regular senior minutes. In the second half of the 2021-22 season, he joined Middlesbrough on loan in the EFL Championship. He scored three goals and added three assists in 21 appearances, gaining valuable experience in a physical league.

Reims Breakout

Balogun's career changed dramatically in August 2022, when Arsenal loaned him to Stade de Reims in France. The move transformed him from promising prospect into one of the hottest young strikers in Europe.

Playing under manager Will Still, Balogun scored 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 matches. He challenged some of France's biggest stars near the top of the scoring charts and briefly pushed into the same Golden Boot conversation as Kylian Mbappé. His Reims season changed his market value, changed how clubs viewed him, and made it clear he was ready for a major permanent move.

AS Monaco

In August 2023, AS Monaco signed Balogun from Arsenal on a five-year contract. The transfer fee was approximately €40 million, or about $43 million, and included a 17.5% sell-on clause for Arsenal.

Balogun's first season at Monaco involved some adjustment as he adapted to a new tactical system and the pressure of a major transfer. Over time, he became a more complete striker. By the 2025-26 season, he had emerged as one of Monaco's most important attacking players, scoring 19 goals across all competitions and earning AS Monaco Player of the Season honors. His form sparked renewed interest from Premier League clubs looking to bring him back to England.

United States National Team

Balogun's international allegiance became one of the most closely watched recruitment stories in American soccer. He represented the United States at U18 level in 2018, then returned to the England setup and became a regular for England's U21 team, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances.

In March 2023, after being left out of England's senior squad, Balogun was seen in Orlando, Florida, during a U.S. national team camp. USMNT officials and players made a major recruiting push, and on May 16, 2023, he officially completed a one-time switch with FIFA to represent the United States.

He made an immediate impact, scoring in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Final against Mexico in a 2-0 U.S. victory. At the 2026 World Cup, Balogun cemented his status as Team USA's leading striker. In the opening group-stage match against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, he scored twice in a 4-1 U.S. win.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Balogun's earnings reflect the premium placed on goal-scorers in world soccer. During his Arsenal academy years, he earned development-level wages estimated between $80,000 and $150,000 annually.

In April 2021, Arsenal signed him to a long-term extension that reportedly raised his salary to roughly £30,000 per week, equal to about $2 million gross per year. His Reims loan made him one of the most valuable young strikers in Europe, and Monaco's €40 million transfer fee turned that breakout into a major payday.

At AS Monaco, Balogun earns an estimated $3.79 million per year, or about $72,880 per week, before performance bonuses. As of mid-2026, his total gross career club earnings are estimated at approximately $11.5 million. That figure includes Arsenal, Middlesbrough, Reims, and Monaco salaries, but does not include all bonuses, national team payments, endorsement income, or future contract years.

Endorsements

Balogun has strong commercial potential because he appeals to multiple markets at once. He is American by birth, English-developed, Nigerian by heritage, and based in European club soccer. That makes him especially valuable to brands looking for a player with reach across North America, the United Kingdom, Africa, and continental Europe.

His most important endorsement is with Nike. Balogun signed a long-term footwear and apparel partnership with the company early in his professional career and has been featured in Nike Soccer marketing campaigns. His value to Nike and other brands is tied directly to goals. Strikers get attention, and Balogun's rise as Team USA's top number nine gives him one of the clearest commercial paths on the roster.