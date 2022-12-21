What is Fernando Torres' Net Worth?

Fernando Torres is a Spanish former professional soccer (football) player and team manager who has a net worth of $90 million. Fernando Torres was once one of the highest paid soccer players in the world and regarded as one of the sport's best strikers.

Early Life

Fernando José Torres Sanz was born on March 20, 1984, in Fuenlabrada, Spain, where he joined soccer team Parque 84 at the age of just five years old. His grandfather was an Atlético Madrid supporter, and Fernando followed his love for the club. Fernando Torres started out playing soccer as a goalkeeper, his brother's position, but at age seven switched to a striker for an indoor league team called Mario's Holanda. At the age of 10, he moved on up to an 11-side team, Rayo 13. He was one of three Rayo 13 players to earn a tryout with Atlético after scoring 55 goals in one season and impressed scouts so much that he joined their youth system at 11 years old in 1995.

Playing Career

Fernando Torres' early success led to him being nicknamed "El Niño" (The Kid). He progressed through the Atlético youth system up to their first-team squad and made his debut with the team in 2001. He scored 75 goals in 174 La Liga appearances. He then joined Premier League club Liverpool in 2007, signing for a club record transfer fee. He became their first player since Robbie Fowler in the 1995-1996 season to score 20 or more goals in one year. He also became the fastest player in Liverpool history to score 50 league goals. He was widely regarded as the best striker in the world at this time.

In 2011, Torres joined Chelsea for a British record transfer fee of £50 million (over $62 million), making him the most expensive Spanish player ever. Although his goal scoring rate declined, he helped the club win the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Europa League. He then joined AC Milan on a two-year loan before returning to Atlético Madrid where they won the 2017-2018 UEFA Europa League. Fernando Torres signed with Japanese club Sagan Tosu in 2018 before retiring from soccer after the 2018-2019 season.

Fernando Torres also played for the Spanish international team, making his debut in 2003 against Portugal. He played in six major tournaments with Spain: UEFA Euro 2004, the 2006 FIFA World Cup, Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, and the 2014 World Cup. He's the country's third-highest goalscorer of all time.

Coaching Career

Fernando Torres accepted the position of head coach of the Juvenil A (U19) Atlético Madrid club in July of 2021.

Salary & Earnings

In January of 2011, Fernando Torres signed a 5.5-year, $101.63 million contract with Chelsea. He averaged an annual salary of $20 million toward the end of his playing career. In addition to that, he was also earning an estimated $9 million per year from endorsements with sponsors such as Pepsi and Adidas.

Personal Life

Fernando Torres married Olalla Domínguez Liste on May 27, 2009, in a private ceremony at the local town hall in El Escorial, Madrid. The couple has two children together: a daughter, Nora, and a son, Leo.

Torres was featured in a video by Spanish pop rock group El Canto del Loco for the song, "Ya Nada Volverá A Ser Como Antes." He also made a cameo in the 2005 comedy "Torrente 3: El Protector." In 2009, Fernando Torres released his autobiography "Torres: El Niño: My Story."