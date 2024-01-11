Donny van de Beek Net Worth

What is Donny van de Beek's Net Worth and Salary?

Donny van de Beek is a Dutch professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Donny van de Beek plays for the Premier League club Manchester United. Previously, he played for the Dutch club Ajax, with which he won a Eredivisie title, KNVB Cup, and Johan Cruyff Shield. Van de Beek has also played for the Netherlands national football team at the youth and senior levels.

Early Life

Donny van de Beek was born on April 18, 1997 in Nijkerkerveen, Netherlands to Gerdina and André. He has a younger brother named Rody.

Domestic Youth Career

Van de Beek began his football career as a youth playing with the local Veensche Boys academy, where his father had played as a boy. He went on to join the youth academy of Ajax, progressing to the A1 team and winning the Supercup. In early 2015, Van de Beek made his debut for the Ajax reserve team Jong Ajax in the Eerste Divisie. At the end of that season, he was named the AFC Ajax Talent of the Future.

Ajax

After playing in Ajax's youth academy for many years, Van de Beek made his debut for the senior team in a UEFA Europa League match in late 2015. Days later, he played in a 2-0 league victory over PEC Zwolle. In July of 2016, Van de Beek made his Champions League debut in a 1-1 draw with PAOK. The next year, he had a career highlight when he scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 league victory over NAC Breda.

In the 2018-19 season, Van de Beek played a key role as Ajax's attacking midfielder, helping the club win its first league title in five years. Ajax went on to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Later in 2019, Van de Beek helped Ajax claim the KNVB Cup and then the Johan Cruyff Shield. He played his final season with the club in 2019-2020, when Ajax was eliminated during the group stage of the Champions League.

Manchester United, Everton, and Eintracht Frankfurt

Van de Beek was transferred to the Premier League club Manchester United in the summer of 2020. In his first season with the club, he saw little play, starting only four Premier League matches. The following season, Van de Beek had zero Premier League starts, but did have a few starts in the Champions League and EFL Cup. In early 2022, he was loaned out to Everton until the end of the season. However, after starting five matches, his stint with the club was hampered by persistent leg injuries, and he only played in one more match with Everton. Van de Beek returned to United for the 2022-23 season, but suffered a knee injury in January that ended his season early. The next season, on New Year's Day, he was loaned out to the German club Eintracht Frankfurt for the remainder of the season.

Netherlands National Team

As a youth, Van de Beek played for the Netherlands national football team at the under-17, under-19, under-20, and under-21 levels. With the under-17 team, he was part of the squad that reached the final of the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship against England. In late 2017, Van de Beek made his senior team international debut in a friendly match against Romania. He later appeared as a substitute in both of Netherlands' games in the 2019 UEFA Nations League Finals. In 2020, Van de Beek scored his first international goal in a 1-1 draw with Italy in the UEFA Nations League. The next year, he was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands' squad for the Euro 2020 tournament due to injury.

Personal Life

Van de Beek is in a relationship with Estelle Bergkamp, the eldest daughter of Dutch professional football coach and former Arsenal great Dennis Bergkamp. Together, they have a daughter named Lomée.