David de Gea Net Worth:

What is David de Gea's Net Worth?

David de Gea is a Spanish professional soccer player who has a net worth of $75 million. David de Gea plays for Manchester United of the Premier League and is widely considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Early Life

David de Gea Quintana was born on November 7, 1990, in Madrid, Spain, and raised in nearby Illescas. He started out his youth career playing for Atletico Madrid from 2003 to 2008 and made his senior debut for Atletico Madrid B from 2008 to 2009 and for Atletico Madrid from 2009 to 2011. He helped the club win the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2010.

De Gea also represents Spain in international competition and has played for their Under-15, Under-17, Under-19, Under-20, Under-21, Under-23, and senior squads. He was the captain for the Under-21 team that won the European Championship in 2011 and 2013 and competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Manchester United Career

David de Gea's performances attracted the attention of Manchester United, and he joined the club in June of 2011. Since then, he has made over 500 appearances winning a Premier League title, an FA Cup, a League Cup, three Community Shields and the UEFA Europa League. De Gea was elected as United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for three straight seasons from 2013 through 2016 becoming the first player in the history of the award to win on three consecutive occasions, as well as being included in four consecutive PFA Team of the Year sides from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, David de Gea was named in the FIFA FIFPro World11.

David quickly developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world thanks to a background in futsal as a youth. This helped advance his footwork and form his unique and unorthodox, yet effective, goalkeeping style of making saves with his feet. De Gea's elegant and athletic style of play has lended to him becoming known for his outstanding agility and quick reflexes on the field. David de Gea has been tipped by many as the successor to Iker Casillas as Spain's main goalkeeper.

Contracts & Career Earnings

David de Gea signed with Manchester United in 2011 for five years, $23.8 million, and in 2015, the sides agreed to an extension for four years worth more than $50.7 million. In 2020, de Gea became the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world thanks to his $24 million annual base salary on a six-year, $142.8 million contract. He also earns $3 to $5 million per year from endorsements.

Over his soccer career, de Gea has earned more than $93.9 million in salary alone.

Personal Life

David de Gea is married to Spanish singer Edurne, and together the couple has a daughter named Yanay.

De Gea was confirmed as farsighted in January of 2012, but it was not believed to have affected his performances. David is also a known fan of heavy metal music, and in 2021 he founded an eSports team called "Rebels Gaming."