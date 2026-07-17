What is Cristian Romero's Net Worth and Salary?

Cristian Romero is an Argentine professional soccer player who has a net worth of $35 million.

Cristian Romero is best known for playing center-back for Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur and the Argentina national team. An aggressive and physically imposing defender, Romero is known for stepping forward to intercept passes, challenging attackers early and carrying the ball out of defense.

Romero was named Serie A's best defender during his time with Atalanta before joining Tottenham. He later became one of the club's captains and led Tottenham to victory in the 2025 UEFA Europa League, ending a 17-year wait for a major trophy. Romero was named Player of the Match in the final and UEFA's Europa League Player of the Season.

Internationally, Romero has played beside Lisandro Martínez in the defense behind Lionel Messi. He helped Argentina win the Copa América in 2021 and 2024, the 2022 Finalissima and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He remained one of Argentina's leading defenders as the reigning champions returned to the World Cup final in 2026.

Early Life

Cristian Gabriel Romero was born on April 27, 1998, in Córdoba, Argentina.

Romero grew up in the Las Flores neighborhood and joined Belgrano's youth academy. Although he later became known as an intense and confrontational defender, his early coaches also recognized his comfort with the ball and willingness to advance into midfield.

Romero made his professional debut for Belgrano in August 2016. He appeared in Argentina's domestic league and the Copa Sudamericana before attracting interest from European clubs.

Genoa and Juventus

Genoa signed Romero in 2018. He made his Serie A debut that October and scored his first goal for the club later in the month.

Romero quickly developed a reputation as one of Italy's most promising young defenders. His physical style occasionally resulted in yellow and red cards, but his anticipation, tackling and ability to defend away from his own penalty area made him valuable.

Juventus acquired Romero in 2019 for a reported transfer fee of approximately €26 million. However, he remained with Genoa on loan rather than immediately joining the Juventus first team.

Romero never made a competitive appearance for Juventus. The club instead used his rights as part of a series of loan and transfer arrangements that eventually sent him to Atalanta.

Atalanta

Romero joined Atalanta on a two-year loan in September 2020. The agreement included an option for Atalanta to purchase him permanently.

Under manager Gian Piero Gasperini, Romero flourished in a demanding three-defender system. He was encouraged to follow opponents into midfield, challenge for the ball aggressively and contribute to Atalanta's buildup play.

Romero helped Atalanta finish third in Serie A, reach the Coppa Italia final and qualify for the Champions League. He was named Serie A's best defender for the 2020-21 season.

Atalanta exercised its option to acquire Romero before arranging his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham signed Romero on loan in August 2021, with the agreement including an option to complete a permanent transfer.

He became a regular when healthy, though injuries and suspensions interrupted portions of his first seasons in England. Tottenham permanently acquired him in 2022 for a reported transfer fee of approximately £42.5 million.

Romero's aggressive approach made him both popular and controversial. He became known for forceful tackles and confrontations with opposing players, sometimes receiving cards in situations where a more conservative defender might have backed away.

Tottenham appointed Romero vice-captain and later included him among the club's senior leaders. His ability to defend one-on-one and pass through opposing pressure made him particularly important as Tottenham adopted a more attacking tactical system.

Romero's defining club achievement came during the 2024-25 season. He captained Tottenham during its Europa League campaign and started the final against Manchester United.

Tottenham won 1-0, securing its first major trophy since the 2008 League Cup. Romero was named Player of the Match after leading Tottenham's defensive effort and was later selected as the Europa League Player of the Season.

The European triumph also ended Tottenham's long absence from the Champions League and established Romero as one of the club's most important modern players.

In August 2025, he signed an improved contract keeping him at Tottenham through June 2029.

Argentina National Team

Romero represented Argentina at the youth level before making his senior debut in June 2021 under manager Lionel Scaloni.

He quickly established himself as a starting center-back. Romero helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa América, although an injury limited him during the latter stages of the tournament.

Argentina defeated Italy in the 2022 Finalissima before traveling to Qatar for the World Cup. Romero started the opening match but was not fully fit and briefly lost his place in the lineup.

He returned for the knockout rounds and started the final against France. Argentina won the championship in a penalty shootout after a crucial late save from Emiliano Martínez.

Romero remained a starting defender as Argentina won the 2024 Copa América. He played behind a midfield featuring Rodrigo De Paul and Alexis Mac Allister, with Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez providing goals in attack.

He continued as one of Argentina's leading defenders during the team's run to the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Romero signed an improved Tottenham contract in August 2025. The agreement runs through June 2029.

His fixed salary is estimated at £195,000 per week, equal to £10.14 million per year, or approximately $13 million to $14 million.

Performance and team bonuses can add an estimated £2.54 million annually, potentially pushing his total Tottenham compensation to approximately £12.68 million, or around $17 million per season.

Romero has estimated gross fixed career earnings of approximately £58 million, equal to around $75 million to $80 million. His career compensation is higher when bonuses, Argentina tournament payments and endorsement income are included.

The large transfer fees paid for Romero went primarily to his former clubs and did not become personal income. After taxes in Italy and England, agent commissions and personal expenses, an estimated net worth of $35 million is reasonable.

Endorsements

Romero earns additional income through soccer boot, sportswear and commercial partnerships.

His profile increased substantially after Argentina's World Cup victory and Tottenham's Europa League championship. His intense playing style and willingness to confront opponents have also made him one of Argentina's most recognizable defenders.

Personal Life

Romero married Karen Cavaller in 2020. The couple has children together.

He has maintained a close connection to Córdoba and Belgrano, the club where he began his career. Romero has expressed interest in eventually returning to Argentina and finishing his playing career with Belgrano.