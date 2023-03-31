What is Chris Powell's Net Worth?

Chris Powell is an English professional soccer coach who has a net worth of $12 million. Not to be confused with the American personal trainer Chris Powell, Chris Powell has earned his net worth as a player, coach, and manager, and has also served as the Professional Footballer's Association chairman. He's the head of coaching at Tottenham Hotspur's Academy and coach for the England national team.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Sep 8, 1969 (53 years old) Place of Birth: Lambeth Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Coach, Football player Nationality: England 💰 Compare Chris Powell's Net Worth

Early Life

Christopher George Robin Powell was born on September 8, 1969, in Lambeth, England. Chris attended Raynes Park High School, and after graduation played the 1985-1986 season for the Epsom & Ewell youth team.

Playing Career

Chris Powell went pro in December of 1987 as a trainee at Crystal Palace but failed to land a spot with the first team. After being on loan to Aldershot, Powell then moved on to Essex club Southend United and then to Derby County where he won the 1996-97 Supporter's Player of the Year Award before transferring back to Charlton Athletic. But in 2004, he moved on to West Ham United, and in 2005 decided to go back to Charlton after failed negotiations with West Ham United over contract issues. In 2006, Chris signed with Premiership and at the end of his one year contract was let go and returned for the third time to Charlton but more for coaching than playing. He had three spells over eight seasons with Charlton in total and was part of the squad that won the First Division to be promoted to the Premier League. In 2008, he signed a six month contract with Leicester City and in 2009 signed to be a player-coach, but retired from playing in 2010.

While running the position of left back as a player, Powell won the honors of "Football League First Division-runners up" with Derby County, "Football League First Division Champions" with Charlton Athletic, "Football Championship play-off winners" with West Ham United, and "Football League One Champions" with Leicester City. He also made five appearances for the England national team.

Coaching Career

In 2011, Chris Powell became the manager of Charlton Athletic after signing a three and a half year contract. By the end of the 2011-12 season, Charlton Athletic became the champions of League One, Powell's first full season as the squad's manager. From 2014 to 2015, he managed Huddersfield Town and was an assistant manager at Derby County from 2016 to 2017 that included a spell as caretaker manager. He then managed Southend United from 2018 to 2019. Chris Powell is currently the head of coaching at Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur's Academy and a coach for the England national team.

Powell served as the chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association from November of 2005 until he retired.

As manager, he was honored with "Football League One Champions," "Football League One Manager of the Month," and "League Managers Association League One Manager of the Year " for Charlton Athletic. In October of 2009, Powell was named as one of the 50 ambassadors for England's 2018 World Cup bid.

Personal Life

Chris Powell is a Christian and an ambassador for many charities and organizations.