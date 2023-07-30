Carlos Tevez Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $40 Million Salary: $16.3 Million Date of Birth: Feb 5, 1984 (39 years old) Place of Birth: Ciudadela, Buenos Aires Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Football player, Soccer Player Nationality: Argentina 💰 Compare Carlos Tevez's Net Worth

What is Carlos Tevez's Net Worth?

Carlos Tevez is an Argentine professional soccer coach and former player who has a net worth of $40 million. Carlos Tevez was a dynamic forward in his prime and was capable of playing as a striker, winger, supporting forward, or an attacking midfielder. He coached Rosario Central in 2022.

Early Life

Carlos Alberto Tevez was born on February 5, 1984, in Ciudadela, Buenos Aires in Argentina. He was raised in the neighborhood of Ejercito de Los Andes, or "Fuerte Apache." This is where he received the nickname "El Apache." As a child, he was accidentally scalded with boiling water and has a distinctive scar running down his neck from his right ear to his chest. He was hospitalized and held in intensive care for nearly two months as a result.

Soccer Career

From 1992 until 1997, Carlos Tevez played for the junior club All Boys. And at 16, he debuted for the Boca Juniors and played there from 2001 to 2004. There he won the Copa Libertadores and Intercontinental Cup. Tevez played for Corinthians from 2004 to 2006. Tevez then played for West Ham United from 2006 to 2007, and Manchester United from 2007 to 2009. He then became the first player to move between two Manchester clubs with a move to Manchester City since Terry Cooke in 1999 when he transferred from Man United to Manchester City. Tevez played for Manchester City from 2009 to 2013. Starting in 2013 Tevez played for Juventus. He returned to Boca Juniors in 2015 before joining Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in a deal making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world. Tevez returned to Boca Juniors for a third stint in 2018 and won the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 Primera Division titles.

Tevez also represented the Argentine national team, playing for their Under-17 and Under-23 teams, before playing for the senior squad from 2004 to 2011. He won a gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games with Argentina and scored eight goals and received the Olympic Golden Boot award. He represented Argentina in the 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.

Tevez is a three-time South American Footballer of the Year, a two-time Footballer of the Year of Argentina, and was once named the Argentine Sportsperson of the Year. Tevez has also been named to the South American Team of the Year three times. He announced his retirement from professional soccer in June 2022.

Shanghai Shenhua Contract

In December 2016, Carlos Tevez signed a two-year contract with Shanghai Shenhua of the Chinese Super League worth $41 million per year, or $820,000 a week. This made him the highest-paid soccer player in the world at the time. Carlos played down the reports saying he was not paid as much "as the legends." He struggled during his time in China, and manager Wu Jingui criticized Tevez for being out-of-shape and unfit to play. Tevez described his time in China as a "holiday."

Personal Life

Carlos married Vanessa Mansilla in December 2016, and they have two daughters together, Florencia and Katia.

Tevez was the singer for the musical group, Piola Vago, with his brother Diego. Their most popular song, "Lose Your Control," charted in Argentina.