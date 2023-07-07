Bradley Walsh net worth

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $20 Million Date of Birth: Jun 4, 1960 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Watford Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.746 m) Profession: Actor, Comedian, Presenter Nationality: United Kingdom 💰 Compare Bradley Walsh's Net Worth

What is Bradley Walsh's net worth and salary?

Bradley Walsh is a British entertainer, actor, television presenter, and former professional football (soccer) player who has a net worth of $20 million. Walsh has had an impressively varied career, transitioning seamlessly from professional football to stand-up comedy, acting, presenting, and singing. His jovial persona and natural wit have endeared him to audiences, establishing him as a household name in the UK.

Bradley Walsh is probably best known for being the host of the UK quiz show "The Chase." He also hosted the British version of "Wheel of Fortune" and played Danny Baldwin on "Coronation Street," and DS Ronnie Brooks in "Law and Order: UK," among other acting roles. He was a professional soccer player in the 1970s and 1980s. He began his entertainment career as a presenter for the National Lottery.

Early Life

Bradley John Walsh was born on June 4, 1960, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England. Raised in a working-class family, Bradley developed a passion for football at an early age, showing talent that would eventually lead him to play professionally. However, an unfortunate ankle injury at the age of 18 set him on a different path, and he discovered a talent for making people laugh while entertaining crowds in local pubs.

Soccer Career

In the late 1970s, Walsh began his career as a professional footballer, playing for Brentford F.C's reserve team. His promising career was, unfortunately, cut short due to an ankle injury. Despite the setback, Walsh managed to make a name for himself in the world of soccer and later used his knowledge of the sport as a presenter and analyst on various sports programs.

TV Career

Walsh's television career started in the mid-1990s, and he quickly became a popular fixture on British TV. He made a successful transition into acting with a prominent role in the British soap opera "Coronation Street" from 2004 to 2006. However, he is perhaps best known for his work as a game show host, presenting ITV's "The Chase" since 2009 and "Cash Trapped" from 2016 to 2019. His natural wit and charm make him a beloved TV presenter.

Moreover, he has also made notable appearances in dramas such as "Law & Order: UK," where he portrayed the character of DS Ronnie Brooks from 2009 to 2014, and the iconic series "Doctor Who," playing Graham O'Brien from 2018 to 2021.

Singing Career

Despite his significant achievements in television and sport, Walsh is not one to rest on his laurels. In 2016, he surprised fans and critics alike by embarking on a singing career. His debut album, "Chasing Dreams," became the best-selling debut album by a British artist in 2016, covering a range of jazz standards and classic songs. His follow-up album, "When You're Smiling," was released in 2017, further showcasing his vocal talents.

Salary

Over his diverse career, Walsh has earned a considerable income. According to financial disclosures, Bradley is reportedly one of ITV's highest-paid stars, earning over £3.5 million annually. His income is derived from his work as a television presenter and actor, along with revenue from his successful albums.

Personal Life

Bradley married choreographer Donna Derby in 1997, and they have a son, Barney Walsh, who is also an actor and television presenter. Bradley also has a daughter, Hayley, from a previous relationship. He often collaborates with his son, Barney, on various projects, including the travel series "Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad." In his spare time, Walsh is an avid golfer and is known for his charitable efforts, particularly his support for the UK's National Health Service.