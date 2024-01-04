What is Benjamin Mendy's Net Worth and Salary?

Benjamin Mendy is a French professional soccer player who has a net worth of $12 million. Benjamin Mendy probably best known for his time playing for Manchester City. He began playing club soccer in 2011 when he was 17 years old. Over the course of his professional career, he has played for Le Havre, Marseille, Monaco, and Manchester City before moving to Lorient. He has also played at the international level representing France.

Salary & Contracts

Manchester City Contract:

Mendy signed a 6-year contract with Manchester City in 2017, earning an annual average salary of £4.68 million.

However, Manchester City stopped paying his £100,000-per-week salary in September 2021 during his trial for sex offences.

Mendy was cleared of all charges in July 2023, but Manchester City declined to resume payment.

Mendy is currently suing the club for £10 million in unpaid wages.

Current Contract:

As of January 4, 2024, Mendy is officially a free agent after his Manchester City contract expired in June 2023.

According to Capology, he signed a 2-year contract with Lorient (Ligue 1) in October 2023, with a gross base salary of €3.75 million for the 2023-2024 season (€72,115 per week).

Early Life

Benjamin Mendy was born on July 17, 1994 in Longjumeau, France. His parents, Souleymane and Isabelle, are immigrants from Senegal and did not have much money but encouraged their son to work hard and supported his desire to play soccer. Mendy was raised with his older brother, Emmanuel, who also became a soccer player. He grew up playing soccer with his friends and on local teams before catching the attention of Le Havre Academy. He was offered a position in the academy in order to help him hone his skills and see if he had the potential to play at a higher level.

Career

In July 2011, Mendy signed his first professional contract with the Ligue 2 club in Le Havre. He made his professional debut in August 2011. In July 2013, he signed for Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille. He made his debut with the team in August 2013 and scored his first goal for Marseille in September. He made his European debut on October 1. Throughout the rest of the season Mendy was used sparingly and started in just one of Marseille's final fourteen games.

During the 2014-2015 season, Mendy made 33 starts in the league and helped Marseille qualify for the Europa League. In September, he received a red card after he committed a professional foul, leading to a two game ban. He then missed another 13 games due to a hamstring injury.

In June 2016, Marseille's rival team, Monaco, announced that they had signed Mendy on a five-year contract. He made his debut for the club against the Turkish team, Fenerbahce. Later in the season, he received a red card for kicking another player, leading to a five match ban. Mendy was part of Monaco's 2016-2017 championship season. He scored a league-leading 107 goals during the season. He was named to the 2017 UNFP Team of the Year.

In July 2017, it was announced that Premier League club Manchester City had signed Mendy on a six-year contract. In the 2018-2019 season, Mendy played in 10 of the first 12 Premier League games for Manchester City. He suffered a number of injuries throughout the season and missed a number of games as a result. He continued playing for Manchester City until he was arrested in 2021. He subsequently did not play for two years until he was acquitted of various charges. In 2023, Mendy signed a two-year contract with the Ligue 1 team, Lorient.

In addition to his club career, Mendy has also played for France on the international level. He was a French youth international player and represented the country at the under-16 and under-17 national level. In 2011, he was part of the under-17 team that reached the quarter-finals at the 2011 U-17 World Cup. In March 2017, he was called to join the senior France squad for the first time in matches against Luxembourg and Spain. He helped France qualify for the 2018 World Cup. In May 2018, he was invited to join the French squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Personal Life

Mendy has been in a relationship with Hajira Belarbi since 2018. He has also previously dated several other models and actresses. Mendy is a Muslim. He has made the Hajj to Mecca, an annual pilgrimage that Muslims are required to do at least once in their life.

Mendy has faced a number of rape and sexual assault charges in recent years. On August 26, 2021, he was charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in Cheshire, England. The charges came from three different female complainants and Mendy remained in custody, as his application for bail was refused. While he was in custody, he was charged with three more counts of rape. In 2022, he was granted bail on condition that he live at home in Cheshire, not contact any of the complainants, and surrender his passport. He pleaded not guilty to seven charges of rape in May of that year. In June, he was charged with an additional rape brought forward by a new complainant.

Over the next six months, Mendy was found not guilty of all charges and was acquitted. Following the result, some of Mendy's fellow football players like Rio Ferdinand, Memphis Depay, and Paul Pogba, voiced their support for Mendy.