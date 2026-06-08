What is Aymeric Laporte's Net Worth and Salary?

Aymeric Laporte is a professional soccer player who has a net worth of $75 million. His annual Al Nassr salary is €25 million per year, equal to about $27 million annually. And it's 100% tax free.

A composed, left-footed center-back known for his passing, positioning, aerial ability, and calmness under pressure, Laporte became one of Europe's most respected defenders during his years with Athletic Bilbao and Manchester City. He later turned his elite-club résumé into a massive payday with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr.

Laporte first rose to prominence in Spain with Athletic Bilbao, where he became one of La Liga's best young defenders. Manchester City signed him in 2018, and he became a key part of Pep Guardiola's trophy-winning machine. At City, Laporte won multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the Champions League, becoming one of the most decorated defenders of his era.

Financially, Laporte's move to Saudi Arabia changed everything. After earning strong Premier League wages for years at Manchester City, he joined Al Nassr in 2023 on a contract worth approximately €25 million per year, equal to roughly $27 million annually, tax-free. That deal added roughly $80 million in net cash to his career earnings over three seasons.

Early Life

Aymeric Jean Louis Gérard Alphonse Laporte was born on May 27, 1994, in Agen, France. He began playing youth soccer in France before joining Athletic Bilbao's academy as a teenager. Though born in France, Laporte qualified for Athletic's Basque-focused recruitment policy through family ties to the region.

He quickly emerged as one of the most promising defenders in Spain. His left foot, passing range, and tactical maturity made him a natural fit for possession-based soccer.

Athletic Bilbao

Laporte made his senior breakthrough with Athletic Bilbao and became a regular while still very young. Over several seasons, he developed into one of La Liga's most highly rated center-backs.

His performances attracted interest from bigger clubs across Europe. What made him especially valuable was not just his defending, but his ability to play out from the back. For managers who wanted defenders to start attacks rather than simply clear danger, Laporte was an ideal modern center-back.

Manchester City

Manchester City signed Laporte in January 2018 after activating his release clause. Under Pep Guardiola, Laporte joined one of the most dominant teams in English soccer history.

At City, he won multiple Premier League titles and domestic cups and was part of the squad that won the 2022-23 Champions League. Injuries and intense competition sometimes affected his role, but when healthy, Laporte was one of City's most important defenders because of his composure and passing ability.

Al Nassr

In 2023, Laporte moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The move gave Al Nassr a proven Champions League-winning defender and gave Laporte the richest contract of his career.

At Al Nassr, he became part of a star-heavy squad alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other major international names. The move also made him one of the highest-paid defenders in the world, with a salary far beyond what most European center-backs earn.

Spain National Team

Laporte represented France at youth levels but later switched to Spain for his senior international career. His style fit Spain's possession-based identity, and he became part of the national team's defensive rotation.

For Spain, his left-footed passing, tournament experience, and ability to build from the back made him a valuable option in major competitions.

Contracts, Salary & Career Earnings

Laporte earned significant money before leaving Europe. As a core defender for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, he earned roughly $8 million to $10 million gross annually for about half a decade. Those Premier League years made him wealthy, but they did not compare with his Saudi contract.

In 2023, Laporte joined Al Nassr on a deal worth approximately €25 million per year, equal to about $27 million annually. Because Saudi Pro League salaries are generally tax-free, the take-home value of the deal was enormous compared with a similarly sized European contract.

After three seasons at Al Nassr, Laporte has added roughly $80 million in net cash to whatever he saved from his Manchester City and Athletic Bilbao years. Across Athletic Bilbao, Manchester City, Al Nassr, Spain bonuses, trophy bonuses, and endorsements, his gross career earnings are likely well above $125 million.

Endorsements