What Is Arda Güler's Net Worth and Salary?

Arda Güler is a Turkish professional footballer who has a net worth of $10 million. Arda Güler plays the positions of right winger and attacking midfielder for Real Madrid of the La Liga football league as well as for the Turkey national team. Arda is known for his shooting, dribbling, and playmaking ability, and he is considered one of the world's best young footballers. He began his senior career with the Turkish club Fenerbahçe during the 2021–22 season. When he signed with Real Madrid in July 2023, Güler entered into a six-year contract. His contract with Fenerbahçe included a €17.5 million release clause, and Real Madrid surpassed that amount, paying €20 million.

Early Life

Arda Güler was born on February 25, 2005, in Altındağ, Ankara, Turkey. He began his youth football career with Gençlerbirliği Spor Kulübü in 2014. In February 2019, 13-year-old Arda was discovered by Fenerbahçe Spor Kulübü and began playing on their youth squad. He played on Fenerbahçe's U-15, U-16 and U-19 youth teams, and in 18 matches with the U-19 team, he scored seven goals. During the U-19 Play-Off quarterfinal match, Güler scored three goals and was the top scorer in the Play-Off that season.

Career

In January 2021, Arda signed a 2.5-year professional contract with Fenerbahçe. He made his senior debut on August 19, 2021, during the 2021–22 UEFA Europa League play-off round encounter as a substitute, and three days later, he played in his first Süper Lig match. In March 2022, he became the team's youngest goalscorer in the history of Süper Lig, and by May of that year, he had scored three goals. It was soon reported that European clubs such as Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona were interested in signing Güler. In March 2022, Fenerbahçe announced that Arda had signed a three-year contract with them. During the 2022–23 season, Güler scored two goals in his first match. In June 2023, he achieved a man of the match performance at the Turkish Cup final, which Fenerbahçe won. On July 6, 2023, Arda announced that he was leaving Fenerbahçe, and Real Madrid announced that they had signed him to a six-year contract. Güler suffered several injuries in late 2023, then he made his Real Madrid debut in January 2024 during a Copa del Rey match against Arandina. Later that month, he won his first trophy with the team in the Supercopa de España final. Arda's La Liga debut took place on January 27th, and on May 19th, he became the fastest player in the history of Real Madrid to score six La Liga goals. Arda was a Turkish youth international, and his senior international debut occurred in November 2022. After being selected for Turkey's 26-man squad that would be competing in the UEFA Euro 2024, Güler was named Player of the Match and became the first teenager to score a goal during his European Championship debut since 2004 as well as the fifth-youngest goalscorer in UEFA Euro history.

Contracts & Salary

During his time at Fenerbahçe, Güler reportedly earned around €16,770 per year (approximately $18,100 USD).

In July 2023, Arda Güler signed a six-year contract with Real Madrid, running through June 2029. His gross annual salary is approximately €5.2 million (about $5.6 million USD), or roughly €100,000 per week (around $108,000 USD), placing him among the highest-paid teenage footballers in the world.

In addition to his base salary, Güler's contract includes substantial performance-based bonuses. As part of the original transfer deal from Fenerbahçe, Real Madrid agreed to pay up to €10 million (about $10.8 million USD) in bonuses tied to Güler's on-field milestones. For example, after reaching 50 official appearances for Real Madrid in 2025, a €4 million ($4.3 million USD) payment was triggered to Fenerbahçe. Additional bonus thresholds are tied to every 25 matches he plays, meaning Güler's continued development not only boosts his value to Madrid but also financially rewards his former club.

In addition to his on-field wages, he earns an estimated $2.5–3.5 million USD annually through endorsement deals and brand partnerships, boosted by a social media following of over 12 million fans.

Awards

With Fenerbahçe, Arda was a Turkish Cup champion for the 2022–23 season. With Real Madrid, he won the La Liga and UEFA Champions League tournaments for the 2023–24 season and the Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Intercontinental Cup in 2024. In December 2024, Güler was named the La Liga U23 Player of the Month.