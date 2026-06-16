What is Antonee Robinson's Net Worth and Salary?

Antonee Robinson is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $8 million.

Antonee Robinson is best known as a left-back for Fulham FC and the United States men's national team. Nicknamed "Jedi," Robinson has become one of the best American defenders in soccer and one of the most reliable left-backs in the English Premier League. His speed, stamina, defensive instincts, and attacking production have made him a key player for both club and country. His current Fulham salary is estimated at roughly $4.25 million per year, placing him among the highest-paid players on Team USA.

Robinson's career path has been unusually dramatic. He developed in Everton's academy, fought through serious knee injuries, built his professional résumé in the English Championship, saw a dream move to AC Milan collapse because of a heart irregularity, then rebuilt himself at Fulham into a Premier League standout. By the mid-2020s, he had become one of the first names on the USMNT team sheet and one of the most valuable American players in Europe.

Early Life

Antonee Robinson was born on August 8, 1997, in Milton Keynes, England. He was raised primarily in Liverpool and developed inside the English soccer system. His father, Marlon Robinson, is an American citizen who grew up in White Plains, New York, before moving to England. His mother is English. Through his father, Robinson was eligible to represent the United States internationally.

Robinson's famous nickname, "Jedi," dates back to childhood. A youth coach gave him the name when he was around five years old because of his love of "Star Wars" and his habit of wearing his hair in a braid that reminded people of a Jedi. The nickname stuck so completely that teammates, coaches, broadcasters, and fans often call him Jedi more naturally than Antonee.

Youth Career

Robinson entered Everton's youth academy at age 11. The club's academy gave him a strong technical and tactical foundation, but his development was nearly derailed by injuries. As a teenager, he underwent microfracture knee surgery and missed a full year of soccer.

He eventually recovered and reestablished himself as one of Everton's best academy players. In 2015, his performances at left-back earned him Everton's U18 Player of the Season award and helped him secure his first professional contract.

Everton, Bolton, and Wigan

Although Robinson was under contract with Everton, he never made a senior first-team appearance for the club. Instead, he gained experience in the English Football League through loan spells.

His first major senior opportunity came with Bolton Wanderers during the 2017-18 season. He made 34 appearances and proved he could handle the physical demands of the Championship. He then joined Wigan Athletic, initially on loan, before the move was made permanent in 2019 for a fee of around $2.5 million.

At Wigan, Robinson became one of the most impressive fullbacks in the Championship. His speed, recovery defending, and ability to push forward made him a serious transfer target.

Failed AC Milan Transfer

In January 2020, Robinson appeared set for a major career breakthrough when AC Milan agreed to sign him in a deal reportedly worth around $13 million. He traveled to Italy for the medical, but the transfer collapsed on deadline day after doctors discovered an irregular heartbeat.

Robinson returned to Wigan and underwent a medical procedure to correct the issue. The failed move was a major disappointment, but it also may have helped save his career and health by catching the condition before it became a larger problem.

Fulham

After Wigan entered financial administration and was relegated, Fulham signed Robinson in 2020 by triggering a bargain release clause of roughly £2 million, equal to around $2.65 million. The move proved to be one of the best values in recent Premier League recruiting.

Robinson became a key part of Fulham's 2021-22 Championship-winning team, helping the club earn promotion back to the Premier League. He was named to the EFL Championship Team of the Season and then carried that form into the top flight.

In the Premier League, Robinson developed into one of the league's best left-backs. During the 2023-24 season, he led the Premier League with 81 interceptions and was named Fulham Player of the Season. His attacking output later reached another level. In the 2024-25 campaign, he recorded 10 assists from defense, the most of any defender in the league, sparking transfer interest from major clubs including Liverpool and Manchester United.

United States National Team

Robinson committed to the United States early in his career. He played for the U.S. U18 team in 2014 and made his senior national team debut on May 28, 2018.

He became a locked-in starter for the USMNT and played in every match for the United States at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He also helped the U.S. win three consecutive CONCACAF Nations League titles.

Robinson's outstanding club and international form led to one of the biggest honors of his career when he was voted the 2024 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. He won 55% of the weighted vote, beating out stars including Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, and became the first defender to win the award since Oguchi Onyewu in 2006.

In June 2026, Robinson started at left-back for Team USA in its opening 4-1 World Cup victory over Paraguay at SoFi Stadium, earning his 55th cap.

Contracts, Salaries & Career Earnings

Robinson's salary growth reflects his rise from academy prospect to Premier League standout. During his Everton and Wigan years, he earned lower-tier English wages, estimated between $65,000 and $330,000 annually.

After joining Fulham in 2020, his first contract with the club paid roughly £30,000 per week, or around $2 million gross per year. As Robinson became one of the Premier League's most reliable left-backs, Fulham moved to secure him long-term.

His current Fulham extension runs through June 2028 and is estimated to pay roughly £60,000 per week. That equals approximately $4.25 million per year. Between Everton, Bolton, Wigan, Fulham, national team payments, and bonuses, Robinson has earned several million dollars in career salary, with the bulk of his earnings coming from his Premier League years at Fulham.