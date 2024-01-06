Anthony Martial Net Worth

What is Anthony Martial's Net Worth and Salary?

Anthony Martial is a French professional footballer who has a net worth of $35 million. Anthony Martial plays as a forward for the Premier League club Manchester United. He also plays for the French national team, and previously played for AS Monaco and Lyon. Among his many career achievements, Martial won the 2015-16 FA Cup with United and was named the club's Players' Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Salary & Contracts

Current Contract:

Signed with Manchester United F.C. in January 2019 for 6 years / £78 million.

Annual average salary of £13 million.

Earns a base salary of £13 million for the 2023-2024 season, or £250,000 per week.

Contract expires on June 30, 2024.

Early Life

Anthony Martial was born on December 5, 1995 in Massy, France. He is of Guadeloupean descent, and has two older brothers named Johan and Dorian, both of whom also play professional football.

Career Beginnings

As a youth, Martial played for the Paris-based associational football club Les Ulis. When he was 14 in 2009, he was spotted by scouts from Olympique Lyonnais and joined the club's under-17 team. In his second season on the under-17 team, he scored 32 goals in 21 games. Martial went on to make his professional debut for Lyon in late 2012. He played in his first Ligue 1 game early the next year.

AS Monaco

In mid-2013, Martial signed a three-year contract with AS Monaco. He made his first league appearance for the club that November, in a loss to FC Nantes. Martial's campaign was disrupted by a sprained ankle in December. Early the following year, he extended his contract with Monaco until 2018. In his second season with the club, he scored nine goals in 36 Ligue 1 games. Martial scored his first goal in European competition in August of 2015 in a home victory over BSC Young Boys.

Manchester United

Martial was transferred to the Premier League club Manchester United in September of 2015. He made his debut for the club in the North-West Derby at Old Trafford, coming on as a 65th-minute substitute for Juan Mata. Martial scored the final goal of the 3-1 victory over Liverpool. He continued to have a hugely successful first season with United, winning Premier League Player of the Month for September and the Golden Boy award in December. Martial capped off the 2015-16 season by helping United win the FA Cup. He had another strong season in 2016-17, helping United win both the EFL Cup Final and the UEFA Europa League Final. Martial's performance began to decline during the 2017-18 season, and he also saw a lack of game time due to the signing of Chilean forward Alexis Sánchez. He came back in fine form for the 2018-19 season, going on a goalscoring streak that saw him score in five consecutive league games. For October, Martial was named United's Player of the Month. In early 2019, he signed a new, five-year contract with the club.

Martial enjoyed his greatest goalscoring season in 2019-20. In June, he scored his first senior hat-trick in a 3-0 victory over Sheffield United; it was United's first Premier League hat-trick in over seven years. Martial finished the season with 23 goals across all competitions, and was named United's Players' Player of the Year. He had a more turbulent season in 2020-21, when he received the first red card of his career for hitting out at Erik Lamela during United's loss to Tottenham Hotspur. For the altercation, Martial was banned for three domestic games. He finished the season with just seven goals across all competitions. Martial's 2021-22 season was even more disappointing, when he played in just 11 games and scored a single goal. From early 2022 until the end of the season, he was loaned out to the Spanish club Sevilla, for which he scored one goal in 12 games. Back with United for the 2022-23 season, Martial scored nine goals across all competitions.

International Career

Martial has represented the French national football team on many occasions, starting as a youth on the under-16 team and working up from there. In the 2013 European Championship in Lithuania, he played in all five games for the French under-19 team that finished in second place. Martial was called up to the senior France squad for the first time in the summer of 2015. The next year, he played in Euro 2016, helping France finish as the runner-up. Later, Martial helped France win the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.