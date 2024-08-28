What is Ángel Di María's Net Worth and Salary?

Ángel Di María is an Argentine professional footballer who has a net worth of $25 million. Ángel Di María rose to prominence playing with the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Benfica from 2007 to 2010. He went on to play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus before returning to Benfica in 2023. Di María has also played for the Argentina national football team, winning the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.

Early Life

Ángel Di María was born on February 14, 1988 in Rosario, Argentina as one of three children of Diana and Miguel. His siblings are Vanesa and Evelyn. Growing up in Perdriel, Di María was unusually active even as an infant. On the recommendation of a doctor, he was signed up for football by his parents when he was only three. When he was four, Di María joined the club Rosario Central.

Benfica, 2007-2010

After playing for Rosario Central from 2005 to 2007, Di María was transferred to the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Benfica. He had his breakout season with the club in 2009-10, scoring his first career hat-trick and leading the league in assists, with 11. Moreover, Di María helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga title and its second consecutive Portuguese League Cup.

Real Madrid

Di María was transferred to the Spanish La Liga club Real Madrid in 2010. He went on to have a remarkable tenure with the club, cementing his status as a top player by helping Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey in 2011 and both the La Liga title and the Supercopa de España in 2012. In the 2013-14 season, his final one with the club, Di María helped Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League. He also helped lead the club to the 2014 UEFA Super Cup title.

Manchester United

In 2014, Di María signed with the English Premier League club Manchester United for a transfer fee of £59.7 million, at the time the highest fee ever paid by a British club. Although he began the 2014-15 season on a strong note, winning United's Player of the Month award for September, he experienced a sharp decline in his performance over the ensuing months.

Paris Saint-Germain

Di María was sold to the French Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain in 2015. He made an immediate impact with the club in his first season, setting a new Ligue 1 single-season record for assists, with 18, and helping PSG win the domestic quadruple: the Ligue 1, Coup de France, Coupe de la Ligue, and Trophée des Champions. In his second season with the club in 2016-17, Di María helped PSG win the Coup de France and Coupe de la Ligue once again. He topped things off with another Trophée des Champions title.

Di María and PSG continued their incredible success in the 2017-18 season, winning another domestic quadruple. A second consecutive domestic quadruple was achieved in the 2019-20 season, when PSG also finished as runners-up in the UEFA Champions League. Di María went on to win his fifth Coupe de France with PSG in 2021 and his fifth and final Ligue 1 title in 2022. He finished his seven-season tenure with PSG with 92 goals and 112 assists, the latter an all-time PSG record.

Juventus

In 2022, Di María joined the Italian Serie A club Juventus as a free agent. That September, he made his 100th Champions League appearance. Despite Di María's strong contributions, however, Juventus failed to reach the Champions League knockout stages for the first time in a decade. Overall, he performed well during his time with the club despite suffering a number of hamstring injuries.

Benfica, 2023-2024

Di María returned to his former club Benfica in 2023. He went on to help the club win the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira. Di María left Benfica after the end of the season.

National Team Career

Di María began his national team career with the Argentina under-20 team in 2007. That year, he helped the team win the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Canada. In 2008, Di María made his Olympic debut at the Summer Olympics in Beijing, and helped Argentina win its second consecutive Olympic gold in football. A little later, he made his senior debut for the Argentina national football team. In 2010, Di María made his FIFA World Cup debut, helping Argentina reach the quarterfinals. He appeared in the World Cup again in 2014, although his tournament ended prematurely due to injury. In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Di María and Argentina were eliminated in the round of 16.

Di María's final few years playing for the Argentina national football team were his best. In 2021, he led Argentina to a Copa América title by scoring the only goal in the final against Brazil. The next year, Di María helped Argentina win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar by defeating France in the final; it was Argentina's first World Cup title in 36 years. Di María won his final trophy with the national team in 2024, claiming his second Copa América and giving Argentina a record 16th title. After that tournament, he retired from the national team.

Personal Life

In 2011, Di María married Jorgelina Cardoso. Together, they have two daughters named Mia and Pia.

In early 2015, Di María's home in Prestbury, Cheshire, England saw an attempted burglary. Later, in 2021, his home was robbed and his family was held hostage.