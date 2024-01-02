What is Alphonso Davies's Net Worth and Salary?

Alphonso Davies is a professional soccer player who has a net worth of $25 million. Alphonso Davies plays for both the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Canadian men's national team. Regarded as one of the best full-backs in the game, he helped Bayern win the continental treble in the 2019-20 season, and was named CONCACAF Men's Player of the Year in both 2021 and 2022. Davies also played for Canada in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he scored the country's first-ever World Cup goal.

Salary and Contract

Current Contract:

He signed a contract with Bayern Munich in 2019, which was extended in 2020 and runs until June 30, 2025.

His current annual gross salary is estimated to be around €11.2 million, or €6 million net.

This translates to about €937,000 per month, €216,000 per week, €43,000 per day, or €5,400 per hour.

Early Life and Education

Alphonso Davies was born on November 2, 2000 to refugee Liberian parents Debeah and Victoria in Buduburam, Ghana. He is the fourth youngest of six siblings. In 2005, the family immigrated to Canada, eventually settling in Edmonton, Alberta. There, Davies attended St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High. When he was 14, he moved to Vancouver to join the Whitecaps FC Residency program, and attended Burnaby Central Secondary School.

Whitecaps FC 2

In early 2016, Davies signed with the USL's Whitecaps FC 2. He scored his first professional goal that May, making him the youngest goalscorer in USL history, at 15 years and 6 months of age.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

In mid-2016, Davies made his first-team debut for the Whitecaps on the first leg of the Canadian Championship. He went on to make his MLS debut in July, and scored his first goal for Vancouver in the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League. In 2018, Davies scored eight goals and was named the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Player of the Year.

Bayern Munich

Davies was transferred to the Bundesliga club Bayern Munich in early 2019. He enjoyed immediate success with the club, winning his first Bundesliga title as Bayern finished two points above Dortmund. Just a week later, Davies claimed the DFB-Pokal with Bayern. His success continued as Bayern went on to claim the continental treble by winning the UEFA Champions League and another Bundesliga title. For the 2019-20 season, Davies was named Bundesliga Rookie of the Year. He also finished in third place for the 2020 Golden Boy award. Later, in 2023, Davies made his 100th Bundesliga appearance, making him the youngest non-German to achieve that milestone for Bayern.

International Career

Davies has seen great success playing for the Canadian men's national soccer team in international competitions. As a youth, he played in various under-15, under-17, under-18, and under-20 squads for Canada, and in both 2016 and 2017 was named the Canada under-17 Male Player of the Year. After earning his Canadian citizenship in mid-2017, Davies became eligible to join the Canadian senior national team. He went on to make his senior team debut in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where he won the Golden Boot as the top scorer in the tournament. Davies had further international success in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, helping to lead Canada to its first win over the United States in 34 years.

Although he was named to Canada's squad for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Davies suffered an ankle injury prior to the opening match and was ruled out of competition. Later in the year, he played a key role in Canada's successful qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and was subsequently named to the country's squad. In a match against Croatia, Davies scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal, although it wasn't enough to win the game. The following year, Davies was named to Canada's squad for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals. It was the country's first final in the tournament in 23 years. Ultimately, the United States won the championship by a score of 2-0.

Personal Life

In 2017, Davies began dating fellow Canadian soccer player Jordyn Huitema, who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Canadian women's national soccer team. In the spring of 2022, Davies confirmed on social media that he had broken up with Huitema.

Due to his family history, Davies serves as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. He also serves as a club ambassador for Edmonton's Born to Be Soccer Club, with which he played as a youth.