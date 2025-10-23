What Is Alexander Isak's Net Worth and Salary?

Alexander Isak is a Swedish professional footballer who has a net worth of $20 million. Alexander Isak is considered one of the world's best strikers, and he has played for the football clubs AIK (2016–2017), Borussia Dortmund (2017–2019), Real Sociedad (2019–2022), Newcastle United (2022–2025), and Liverpool (2025–). He has been a member of the Sweden national team since 2017 and has won more than 50 caps for the team. In 2025, Alexander signed a £125 million contract with Liverpool, breaking records for the club and for British transfer fees. Isak is the youngest goalscorer for the Sweden national team and AIK.

Alexander Isak is currently under a contract that reportedly runs until June 2028, following his £63 million move to Newcastle United in 2022. According to various sources, his base pay at Newcastle stood around £120,000 per week (≈ $150,000) and about £6.24 million per year (≈ $7.8 million).

Recent reports indicate that after his expected transfer to Liverpool F.C. in 2025, Isak is poised to become one of their top earners with weeklies of around £250,000–£300,000 (≈ $315,000–$380,000). These figures exclude add-ons, bonuses and commercial deals.

Early Life

Alexander Isak was born on September 21, 1999, in Solna, Sweden. He is the son of Eritrean parents, and he grew up in Solna Municipality in Stockholm County. When Isak was six years old, he began playing on the youth team of the Allsvenskan team AIK Fotboll.

Career

Isak began his senior career with AIK in 2016, and on April 7th, he became the youngest scorer in the club's history at the age of 16 years and 199 days. In January 2017, he signed a long-term contract with the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. Though the transfer fee wasn't disclosed, it was reported that it was set at €9 million, which would make it the highest transfer fee for an Allsvenskan player. The team won the 2016–17 DFB-Pokal, and the following season, they made it to the Round of 16 part of the tournament before being eliminated. Alexander didn't make any appearances for Borussia Dortmund during the 2018–19 season, and the team loaned him to Willem II, a Dutch Eredivisie club. Isak helped Willem II reach the Dutch cup final for the first time in over a decade, and on March 30, 2019, he became the first player in history to score three penalties in an Eredivisie match. A few weeks later, Alexander became the first foreign-born Eredivisie player to score a dozen goals in his first 12 league games. In June 2019, he signed a five-year contract with the La Liga club Real Sociedad. Isak scored 16 goals during his first season with the team, including the winning goal in the Basque derby. The team won the 2020 Copa del Rey Final, and Alexander scored his first hat-trick in a February 2021 match against Deportivo Alavés, which made him the first Swedish La Liga player to score a hat-trick since 1949.

In August 2022, Isak signed a six-year contract with the Premier League club Newcastle United. On August 31st, he was named Man of the Match, and after a match against Bournemouth, he had to sit out 16 matches because of a hamstring injury. He finished his second season with Newcastle as the club's top scorer (21 league goals). He scored his first hat-trick for the team in December 2024, becoming the first Swedish Premier League player to score a hat-trick since 2003. Alexander was subsequently named Premier League Player of the Month. He also scored eight goals that month and won the December Goal of the Month award. In September 2025, he signed a £125 million contract with Liverpool, the third-most expensive transfer in history.

Personal Life

During his time with Newcastle, Alexander rented a home in Darras Hall, Northumberland, for £7,000 per month. In April 2024, a group of thieves broke into the home and stole "jewellery and cash worth almost £80,000." The culprits were siblings Giacomo Nikolov, Valentino Nikolov, and Jela Jovanoic and Jovanoic's son Charlie. The BBC reported that the thieves "also stole the footballer's car keys so they could use his Audi RS6 as a battering ram to force open his gates, with the vehicle, worth £120,000, later found abandoned nearby."

Honors

In 2016, Isak was named the Allsvenskan Newcomer of the Year and Allsvenskan Player of the Month (September). He was the Copa del Rey top scorer for the 2019–20 season, and he was named the Eredivisie Talent of the Month in March 2019, Swedish Forward of the Year in 2021, and Premier League Player of the Month in December 2024. Alexander won the award for Premier League Goal of the Month in December 2024 and Premier League Most Powerful Goal for the 2024–25 season. He was selected for the Premier League Fan Team of the Season, Athletic Premier League Team of the Season, and PFA Team of the Year for the 2024–25 season.