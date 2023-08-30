Info Category: Richest Athletes › Soccer Players Net Worth: $3 Million Date of Birth: Jul 2, 1989 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Diamond Bar Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.73 m) Profession: Football player Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Alex Morgan's Net Worth

What is Alex Morgan's Net Worth and Salary?

Alex Morgan is an American professional soccer player who has a net worth of $3 million. Alex Morgan is the captain of San Diego Wave FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and the United States women's national soccer team. She co-captained the USWNT with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe from 2018 to 2020.

In 2015, Morgan was ranked by Time as the top-paid American women's soccer player thanks to her numerous endorsement deals with the likes of Nationwide, Mike, Coca Cola, Panasonic, and Bridgestone. And in 2019 and 2022, Alex was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People.

Early Life

Alexandra Patricia Morgan was born on July 2, 1989, in San Dimas, California, and grew up with two older sisters, Jeni and Jeri, in the nearby suburb of Diamond Bar. Alex was a multi-sport athlete at a young age and began playing soccer with AYSO. At 14, she joined Cypress Elite and won the Coast Soccer League under-16 championship and placed third at the under-19 level. She attended Diamond Bar High School and was a three-time all-league pick and named an All-American by the NSCAA. At 17, Alex was called up to the United States under-20 women's national soccer team.

The forward and striker played for the California Golden Bears from 2007 to 2010. She was named a candidate for the Hermann Trophy her junior year and became the first Golden Bear to be one of the top three finalists for the award. Morgan finished her collegiate career ranked third all-time in goals scored (45) and points (106) for Cal. Alex graduated from Berkeley one semester early with a degree in Political Economy.

Soccer Career

In January 2011, Alex Morgan was the first overall pick in the WPS Draft by the Western New York Flash. She made her professional debut and helped the team win the league championship. And at just 22 years old, Morgan became the youngest player on the national team at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. At the 2012 London Olympics, she scored the match-winning goal in the 123rd minute of the semi-final match against Canada. In 2013, Morgan joined the Portland Thorns in the inaugural season of the National Women's Soccer League and helped the club win the league title that year. She was traded to first-year franchise Orlando Pride in 2017. Morgan helped the United States win titles at the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cups where she was named to the Dream Team for both tournaments, winning the Silver Boot in 2019. Also in 2017, Morgan signed with French team Lyon. She returned to the Orlando Pride before signing with Tottenham Hotspur in 2020. In 2021, she joined the Orlando Pride once again, and in May was named the NWSL Player of the Month for only the second time in her career. In December 2021, San Diego Wave FC announced the signing of Morgan. Terms on the trade were revealed on December 16th with Orlando receiving a record $275,000 in Allocation Money and Angharad James in return.

Other Ventures

Morgan teamed up with Simon & Schuster to write a middle-grade book series about four soccer players called "The Kicks." The first book in the series, "Saving the Team" debuted at No. 7 on The New York Times Best Seller list in May 2013. The second novel, "Sabotage Season," followed in September 2013. In 2015, Amazon Prime released "The Kicks" as a live-action kids comedy series based on the books.

In June 2018, Morgan starred in the film "Alex & Me" making her acting debut in which she plays a fictionalized version of herself.

Salary Details

By winning the 2019 World Cup, the US team split $4 million. By comparison, the French men's team split $38 million for winning the tournament in 2018. Members of the US Women's team earned a $90,000 bonus for reaching the quarterfinals (US men would have earned $550,000 for reaching the same point). After negotiating for a better deal in 2017, today members of the Women's team earn $4,950 for every tournament game they win. Average women's players earn around $167,000 per year. Star players like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan can typically earn around $400,000 per year from all sources. For the 2019 World Cup, each US player earned the following amounts:

$37,500 – Qualifying bonus

$37,500 – Roster bonus

$110,000 – Victory bonus

$61,869 – Victory Tour

Total = $245,869

Under the same deal, if the US men ever win a World Cup, each player would take home $1.1 million.

Personal Life

Alex Morgan married soccer player Servando Carrasco on New Year's Eve 2014. They originally met at UC Berkeley where they both played soccer. The couple had a daughter, Charlie Elena Carrasco, in May 2020.

In September 2017, Morgan and US teammate Megan Rapinoe became the first two female players in the United States to sign up for the Common Goal campaign in which players donate 1% of their earnings to support soccer-related charities.

Morgan is vegan, and in 2019 she and NBA player Kyrie Irving were crowned by PETA as the Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of the year.