What is Viktor Hovland's Net Worth?

Viktor Hovland is a Norwegian professional golfer who has a net worth of $30 million. plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour. After winning the US Amateur in 2018, he turned professional in 2019 and won his first PGA Tour event, the Puerto Rico Open, in 2020. Since then, Hovland's wins have included the 2021 BMW International Open and the 2023 Tour Championship, the latter helping him claim the FedEx Cup.

Early Life and Education

Viktor Hovland was born on September 18, 1997 in Oslo, Norway. Inspired by his father Harald, who had begun golfing while working as an engineer in the United States, Hovland started playing golf when he was 11. At the age of 16, he won the Norwegian Amateur Golf Championship. Hovland went on to attend Oklahoma State University, where he played collegiate golf with the Cowboys men's golf team. In 2019, he received the Ben Hogan Award as the best collegiate golfer in the US.

Amateur Career

In 2018, Hovland won the US Amateur, becoming the first Norwegian golfer to ever do so. That year, he also played in the Australian Open, where he came in tied for 13th place. In 2019, Hovland was the low amateur at the Masters Tournament, coming in tied for 32nd place. He subsequently rose to number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Hovland was also the low amateur at the 2019 US Open, where he finished in 12th place. His score of 280 set a new record for the lowest 72-hole score by an amateur at the US Open.

Professional Career

Following his amateur appearance at the 2019 US Open, Hovland turned professional. That June, he made his professional debut on the PGA Tour at the Travelers Championship. In August, he came in tied for second at the Albertsons Boise Open in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Hovland won his first PGA Tour event in early 2020, at the Puerto Rico Open. This made him the first Norwegian golfer ever to win an event on the PGA Tour. Hovland won his second event on the Tour at the end of the year, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. Branching out to the European Tour in 2021, Hovland won the BMW International Open, making him the first Norwegian golfer ever to win an event on the European Tour. Later in the year, he played with the European team in the Ryder Cup, which was won by the US team. Hovland went on to win the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, which he had won the previous year when it was called the Mayakoba Golf Classic. A month later, he won the Hero World Challenge.

Hovland began 2022 with a top-five finish at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. The next week, he won the Dubai Desert Classic, boosting him to number three in the Official World Golf Ranking. Closing out 2022, Hovland won his second consecutive Hero World Challenge, becoming the only golfer other than Tiger Woods to win the event two years in a row. He had his best career season yet in 2023, winning three PGA Tour events: the Memorial Tournament, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. He also finished runner-up in the PGA Championship. Hovland's wins earned him the 2023 FedEx Cup. After that, he played in his second Ryder Cup, this time winning with the European team. Following a disappointing 2024 season, Hovland won his seventh PGA Tour event, the Valspar Championship, in 2025. With this, he returned to number three in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

Viktor Hovland has earned approximately $64.6 million in career prize money, including PGA Tour winnings, major championship earnings, and bonuses such as the FedEx Cup payout. A large portion of this total came during a breakout season in which he won the Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, and Tour Championship, securing the FedEx Cup title and an $18 million bonus.

Off the course, Hovland has built a strong endorsement portfolio. He has signed deals with several major brands, including Audemars Piguet, Cisco, Mastercard, Paycom, J.Lindeberg, and PING.