Tommy Fleetwood net worth: Tommy Fleetwood is an English professional golfer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his second place finishes at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood was born in Southport, England in January 1991. He turned professional in 2010 and has competed on the Challenge Tour, the European Tour, and the PGA Tour. Fleetwood achieved his highest career ranking of #9 in November 2018. He finished in second place at the U.S. Open in 2018 and at The Open Championship in 2019. Tommy Fleetwood was the Challenge Tour Rankings winner in 2011 and the Race to Dubai Champion in 2017. He European Tour wins include the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles in 2013, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017, the HNA Open de France in 2017, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2018, and the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2019. Fleetwood won the Kazakhstan Open in 2011 on the Challenge Tour and the Formby Classic in 2011 on the PGA EuroPro Tour.