What is Shane Lowry's Net Worth?

Shane Lowry is an Irish professional golfer who has a net worth of $40 million. Shane Lowry plays on the European Tour and the PGA Tour. He won his first European Tour title, the Irish Open, as an amateur in 2009, and a decade later won the 2019 Open Championship, his first major. Lowry's other titles include the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, and the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Early Life and Education

Shane Lowry was born on April 2, 1987 in Mullingar, Ireland and grew up in Clara. His father, Brendan, is a former Gaelic footballer who played for the teams Ferbane and Offaly. For his higher education, Lowry went to the Athlone Institute of Technology.

Amateur Career

Lowry began his amateur career at Esker Hills Golf Club. He had his breakout year in 2007, when he won the Irish Amateur Close Championship and was a member of the Irish team that won the European Amateur Team Championship. Lowry helped Ireland win the latter tournament again in 2008, a year that also saw him win the West of Ireland Championship, the North of Ireland Championship, and the Mullingar Scratch Cup. He subsequently joined the European Tour and won his very first Tour event, the 2009 Irish Open. This made him just the third amateur ever to win on the European Tour. As a result, he was boosted to number six in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Professional Career

One week after his Irish Open victory, Lowry turned professional. He went on to make his professional debut at the European Open, where he missed the cut. After missing two more cuts, Lowry achieved the first payday of his professional career at the Open de France Alstom, where he came in 50th place. He had a much better finish later in the year, coming in third in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Japan. Kicking off 2010, Lowry came in fourth in the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, resulting in his entrance into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time. That summer, he qualified for his first major championship, the Open Championship, and tied for 37th place in the end. Lowry didn't win his second European Tour event until October of 2012, at the Portugal Masters. His subsequent best finish was at the 2014 BMW PGA Championship, where he came in second. The same year, Lowry tied for ninth at the Open Championship. He won his third professional tournament, the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, in the summer of 2015. This granted him a PGA Tour card for the 2015-16 season.

Lowry had his best finish yet at a major championship at the 2016 US Open, where he tied for second place after narrowly missing out on the title in the final round. In 2017, he tied for second in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, and in 2018 he was runner-up at the Andalucía Valderrama Masters. Lowry ended his winless drought in early 2019 by winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. He claimed the title by one stroke over Richard Sterne. That summer, Lowry had the greatest success of his career yet when he won the 2019 Open Championship, his first major championship title. He had his next best year in 2022, coming in second at the Honda Classic, T3 at the Masters Tournament, and winning the BMW PGA Championship. In 2023, he played for the European team in the Ryder Cup and won his first Ryder Cup title. The following year, Lowry had strong finishes at both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, coming in sixth place at both. In the third round of the former tournament, he shot a record-tying 62. Also in 2024, Lowry won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Rory McIlroy.

PGA Tour Earnings

Lowry's total PGA Tour earnings are estimated at approximately $34 million. This figure includes:

$8.18 million from major championships $18.65 million from official events $517,417 from unofficial events $1.7 million from the Tour Championship $3 million from the Player Impact Program (PIP) $2 million from the Tour Top 10 bonus



In the 2024 season, Lowry earned $9.7 million, marking his most lucrative year on the PGA Tour. This included a $2.16 million payout for a solo runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

European Tour Earnings

On the European Tour (now known as the DP World Tour), Lowry has accumulated approximately €23.45 million in career earnings.

Personal Life

With his wife Wendy Honner, a nurse whom he married in 2016, Lowry has two daughters named Iris and Ivy.