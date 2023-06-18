Scottie Scheffler net worth

What is Scottie Scheffler's net worth?

Scottie Scheffler is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $50 million. Scottie Scheffler, who turned pro in 2018, has at times been ranked the #1 golfer in the world. He is known for his long drives, impeccable iron play, and composed demeanor on the course. Scottie won the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Declined LIV Payday

Scottie is one a handful of PGA players who infamously turned down MASSIVE paydays to join the LIV golf league. Scottie reportedly rejected a $150 million offer to join the rival league.

Explaining his decision to stick with the PGA, Scottie said:

"I never dreamed about playing for this much money. I don't know how much I've made this year, but it's definitely too much for hitting a little white ball around."

Early Life

Scottie Scheffler was born on June 21, 1996, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. However, he was raised in Dallas, Texas, where he was introduced to golf at an early age. He attended Highland Park High School, where he was a member of the golf team, and helped the team secure state titles in 2012 and 2013. He then went on to the University of Texas, where he had a successful collegiate golf career, earning All-American honors three times and being named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018.

Career

After graduating from the University of Texas, Scheffler turned professional in 2018. His professional career started on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA. In his debut season, he won twice and finished second in the regular-season standings, which earned him his PGA Tour card for the 2019-2020 season.

In his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Scheffler quickly made a name for himself. He posted seven top-10 finishes and was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2020. In 2021, Scheffler's star continued to rise. He tied for second in the 2020 PGA Championship, played some impressive golf in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and recorded his highest finish in a major at the Masters, where he tied for 18th.

Career Earnings and Endorsements

Scottie Scheffler's success on the course has translated into significant tournament earnings. His first professional win came at the 2019 Evans Scholars Invitational on the Korn Ferry Tour, followed by another win at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship the same year. He earned over $1 million in his debut Korn Ferry Tour season.

On the PGA Tour, Scheffler's consistent high finishes have significantly increased his earnings. Although a PGA Tour victory has eluded him as of mid-2023, his runner-up finishes and consistent performances in tournaments have added up, pushing his career earnings into the multi-millions.

As of this writing, Scottie Scheffler's estimated​​ career earnings​​ is to be $53,026,049, including​​ $34,059,382 in​​ official tournaments​​, $750,000 in Unofficial tournaments and $5,500,000 in player index program. He has earned tens of millions more from endorsements.

Scottie Scheffler has signed endorsement deals with several major brands, including: TaylorMade: Scheffler uses TaylorMade clubs, including the driver, irons, and wedges. He signed a multi-year deal with the company in 2022.

Nike: Scheffler wears Nike apparel and shoes on the course. He signed a deal with the company in 2022.

Rolex: Scheffler is a brand ambassador for Rolex. He has been seen wearing the company's watches in public and on the golf course.

NetJets: Scheffler is a member of NetJets, a private jet company. He uses the company's jets to travel to and from tournaments.

Variety Community Bank: Scheffler is a brand ambassador for Variety Community Bank, a Texas-based bank. He is involved in the bank's charitable initiatives. In addition to these major deals, Scheffler has also signed endorsement deals with Titleist (golf balls), Scotty Cameron (putters), and Vokey Wedges. It is estimated that Scheffler earns around $6 million per year from endorsements. This makes him one of the most marketable golfers in the world.

Personal Life

Away from the golf course, Scheffler leads a low-key life. He is married to Meredith Scudder, whom he wed in 2019 after dating since their high school years. The pair reside in Dallas, Texas, close to where Scheffler grew up. He is a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan and can often be seen wearing a Cowboys cap during tournaments.

Scheffler is known for his grounded personality and strong work ethic, values that he credits to his family and upbringing. He also spends his time off the course involved in charity, including the First Tee of Greater Dallas, an organization that introduces golf and its inherent values to young people.