What is Sam Burns' net worth and career earnings?

Sam Burns is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $14 million. Sam Burns has quietly established himself as one of the most consistent and dangerous players on the PGA Tour. Known for his smooth swing, elite putting ability, and calm demeanor under pressure, Burns has built a résumé highlighted by multiple tour victories and steady appearances near the top of leaderboards. After turning professional in 2017, he steadily climbed the ranks before breaking through with his first PGA Tour win in 2021. That victory opened the floodgates, as Burns went on to collect several more titles over the next few seasons, including multiple wins in a single year that cemented his status as a legitimate contender in elite events. Beyond his wins, Burns has demonstrated remarkable consistency, regularly posting top-10 finishes and earning spots in prestigious tournaments such as the Ryder Cup and the Tour Championship. While he may not always command the spotlight like some of his peers, his results speak for themselves, and he has become one of the most reliable performers of his generation.

Early Life and College Career

Sam Burns was born on July 23, 1996, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He developed a passion for golf at a young age and quickly emerged as one of the top junior players in the country. Burns attended Calvary Baptist Academy, where he dominated high school competition and earned recognition as one of the nation's top recruits.

He went on to play college golf at Louisiana State University, one of the premier programs in the country. At LSU, Burns enjoyed a highly decorated amateur career. He was named a First-Team All-American and won multiple collegiate tournaments, showcasing both power and precision. During this time, he also briefly reached the No. 1 ranking in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, a strong indicator of his potential at the professional level.

Burns turned professional in 2017, leaving LSU as one of the most accomplished golfers in program history.

Professional Career

Burns' transition to professional golf was steady rather than immediate. After earning status on the PGA Tour, he spent his first few seasons gaining experience and adjusting to the demands of competing against the world's best players.

His breakthrough came in May 2021, when he captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Valspar Championship. The win validated years of development and established him as a rising force on tour. He followed that victory with another win later in the year, proving that his success was no fluke.

In 2022, Burns elevated his game even further, winning three PGA Tour events in a single season. One of his most notable victories came at the Valspar Championship, where he successfully defended his title. That same year, he also won the Charles Schwab Challenge, outlasting a strong field in a playoff.

Burns' success is often attributed to his exceptional putting, which consistently ranks among the best on tour. Combined with solid ball-striking and composure under pressure, he has developed into a complete player capable of contending in any field.

In addition to his individual success, Burns has represented the United States in team competitions, including the Presidents Cup, further solidifying his place among the game's elite.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

As of April 2026, Sam Burns has earned approximately $35,985,076 in official PGA Tour prize money. This total places him comfortably within the top 50 on the PGA Tour's all-time career money list, a significant achievement given his relatively young age.

His earnings have been driven by a combination of tournament victories and consistent high finishes. Burns' ability to regularly contend has allowed him to accumulate substantial prize money even in seasons where he does not win multiple events.

In addition to his on-course income, Burns benefits from several endorsement deals with major brands. He has a long-term equipment partnership with Callaway Golf, using their clubs and golf balls in competition. He is also affiliated with TravisMathew, a popular golf apparel brand, and NetJets, a private aviation company that sponsors many top professional golfers.

While exact figures for his endorsement income are not publicly disclosed, these partnerships likely add several million dollars annually to his overall earnings.

Playing Style and Strengths

Sam Burns is widely regarded as one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. His ability to convert difficult putts and maintain confidence on the greens has been a defining characteristic of his success. He frequently ranks near the top of the tour in strokes gained putting, a key metric in modern golf analytics.

Beyond his putting, Burns possesses a well-rounded game. He combines above-average driving distance with accuracy and strong iron play, allowing him to create scoring opportunities on a wide variety of courses. His mental composure is another standout trait, particularly in high-pressure situations such as playoffs and final rounds.

Burns' playing style is often described as efficient and unflashy. Rather than relying on highlight-reel moments, he builds his scores through consistency and smart decision-making.