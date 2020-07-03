Ryan Palmer net worth: Ryan Palmer is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $18 million. He is best known for his long career on the PGA Tour.

Ryan Palmer was born in Amarillo, Texas in September 1976. He played for the University of North Texas and Texas A&M University. Palmer turned professional in 2000 and plays for the PGA Tour. He won the Clearwater Classic on the PGA Tour of Australia in 2003. Ryan Palmer won the FUNAI Classic at the Walt Disney World Rest for his first PGA Tour win in 2004. He won the Ginn sur Mer Classic in 2008 and the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2010. Palmer won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in 2019 with Jon Rahm. He finished tied for fifth at the 2014 PGA Championship and tied for 10th at the 2011 Masters Tournament. He also played on the Nationwide Tour, Hooters Tour, and Tightlies Tour.