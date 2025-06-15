What is Rocco Mediate's net worth?

Rocco Mediate is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $2 million. Despite earning around $16 million on the PGA Tour, Rocco has apparently experienced some financial issues over the years. Most notably, in 2014, a large mansion that he custom-built in Naples, Florida, was seized by a bank in 2014 in an apparent foreclosure.

Rocco Mediate is renowned for his artistry on the greens, his dramatic showdowns (most notably the electrifying 2008 U.S. Open playoff against Tiger Woods), and a long career that spans both the PGA Tour and Champions Tour. A six-time PGA Tour winner and a longtime standout on the senior circuit, Mediate also claimed a senior major, showing his sustained excellence across decades. Known for his accuracy, especially his elite putting, Mediate remains an emblem of perseverance, returning from serious back injuries multiple times and emerging victorious in wire-to-wire and clutch situations far into his 40s and beyond.

Early Life & Amateur Background

Rocco Anthony Mediate was born on December 17, 1962, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The son of a barber, Mediate grew up near Arnold Palmer's hometown and was immersed in golf from an early age. He attended Hempfield Area High School and honed his skills at Florida Southern College, where he was teammates with future PGA Tour winner Lee Janzen. The pair helped guide Florida Southern to the 1985 NCAA Division II national championship.

Turning Pro & PGA Tour Success

Mediate turned professional in 1985. Known for battling chronic back issues, he innovated with a long putter, becoming the first PGA Tour player to win using one at the 1991 Doral-Ryder Open. He added another early win at the 1993 Kmart Greensboro Open before a ruptured disc in his lower back sidelined him. After undergoing major back surgery in 1999, he lost nearly five years of peak form.

He returned in 1996 under a medical extension and celebrated additional victories at the 1999 Phoenix Open, 2000 Buick Open, and 2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic. He reclaimed PGA Tour success again at the 2010 Frys.com Open, making history as the oldest wire-to-wire winner since at least 1970, highlighted by holing out for eagle each day.

Major Championship Highlights

Mediate earned acclaim at the 2008 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, tying Tiger Woods in both regulation and an 18-hole playoff, ultimately losing on the first sudden-death hole. This performance vaulted him from 158th to 47th in the world rankings and etched his name in U.S. Open lore.

Other major finishes include a T15 at the 2001 Masters, a 6th place at the 2002 PGA Championship, and a T18 at the 1996 Open Championship.

Champions Tour & Senior Major

Turning 50 in 2013, Mediate immediately claimed victory in his first Champions Tour event, the Allianz Championship, becoming just the 16th player to do so. That same season, he won the Shaw Charity Classic.

In May 2016, he earned his first senior major at the Senior PGA Championship, firing a record-breaking 265 (19 under par) and becoming the first wire-to-wire winner since Jack Nicklaus in 1991. He later added the 2019 Sanford International to his Champions Tour résumé.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

Rocco earned $16 million in PGA Tour earnings during his career.

Off the course, Mediate secured endorsement deals with brands such as Callaway Golf, ECCO, Golf Pride, Parsons Xtreme Golf (PXG), and Osteo Bi-Flex. He also served as an on-course analyst for The Golf Channel and NBC.

Playing Style & Personal Resilience

Mediate is widely celebrated for his putting. He was consistently ranked among the best putters on tour, with his green-reading instincts and touch under pressure being hallmarks of his game. His short-game brilliance was pivotal in his 2010 Frys.com Open win, where he holed out for eagle in four consecutive rounds.

He overcame recurrent spinal injuries during his career, adapting his swing and putting style to accommodate his back. He was one of the early adopters of the long putter and later returned to a conventional style in the 2000s.

Naples Mansion

In 2004, Rocco paid $3.2 million for a property overlooking the 15th hole at Talis Park golf club in Naples, Florida. He proceeded to build a 7,000-square-foot mansion that features six bedrooms, including TWO master suites, and eight bathrooms on a corner lot overlooking the fairway. Unfortunately, Rocco lost this home to an apparent foreclosure in 2014. SunTrust Bank sold the home for $2 million. The home was listed in February 2025 for $9.25 million. Here's a video tour: