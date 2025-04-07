Last Updated: April 8, 2025
Category:
Richest AthletesGolfers
Net Worth:
$4 Million
Birthdate:
Feb 6, 1981 (44 years old)
Birthplace:
Stockton
Gender:
Male
Height:
6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)
Profession:
Golfer
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Ricky Barnes's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Amateur Career
  4. Professional Career
  5. Personal Life
  6. Ricky Barnes Career Earnings

What is Ricky Barnes's Net Worth?

Ricky Barnes is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $4 million. Rocky Barnes plays on the PGA Tour. In his first year on the Tour in 2009, he finished second at the US Open, and the next year he won his first professional tournament, the CVS Caremark Charity Classic. Although he has played in over 330 PGA Tour events without a victory, Barnes has earned upwards of $9 million in total prize money.

Early Life and Education

Ricky Barnes was born on February 6, 1981 in Stockton, California. His father is Bruce, who was a punter for the NFL's New England Patriots from 1973 to 1974. For his higher education, Barnes went to the University of Arizona, where he played collegiate golf from 2000 to 2003. He was named the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2000, and in 2003 he was named a first-team All-American.

Amateur Career

In 2002, Barnes won the United States Amateur Championship by defeating Hunter Mahan in the final. The same year, the two helped the US win the Eisenhower Trophy. In 2003, Barnes and Mahan shared the Ben Hogan Award, and Barnes outscored his playing partner Tiger Woods at the Masters, where Barnes played as the low amateur.

Getty

Professional Career

Barnes turned professional in 2003 and joined the Nationwide Tour the following year. He had his best finish on that tour in 2006, when he lost to Cliff Kresge in a playoff at the Oregon Classic. After finishing 25th on the Nationwide Tour money list in 2008, Barnes earned his PGA Tour card for 2009. That year, he made history at the US Open by setting the 36-hole scoring record and becoming just the fourth player ever to reach double digits under par. However, he fell apart in the final round and finished in a tie for second behind winner Lucas Glover. This was Barnes's sole top-25 finish for the season. In 2010, he recorded a number of top-10 finishes that allowed him to keep his PGA Tour card. Barnes also won the CVS Caremark Charity Classic with J.B. Holmes, defeating Hunter Mahan and Suzann Pettersen in the final.

In 2011 and 2012, Barnes played sufficiently enough to retain his PGA Tour card. However, he fell to 130th on the money list in 2013 and missed the FedEx Cup playoffs, harming his chances. Thanks to his 33rd-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Nationwide Tour), he was able to keep his PGA Tour card for the next season. Barnes continued to hold on to it in the years after that. In 2016, he had a solid finish at the Valero Texas Open, coming in tied for fourth place. Barnes finished that season in 139th place on the FedEx Cup points list. That would be his best finish for a while, as he failed to finish inside the top 150 from 2017 to 2022.

Personal Life

Barnes is married to Suzanne Stonebarger, a professional beach volleyball player. The couple resides in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ricky Barnes Career Earnings

  • 18 prize money wins in the 2014 PGA season
    $690.6 Thousand
  • 11 prize money wins in the 2013 PGA season
    $553.9 Thousand
  • 18 prize money wins in the 2012 PGA season
    $805.4 Thousand
  • 16 prize money wins in the 2011 PGA season
    $951.6 Thousand
  • 23 prize money wins in the 2010 PGA season
    $1.8 Million
  • 11 prize money wins in the 2009 PGA season
    $684.9 Thousand
  • 1 prize money wins in the 2007 PGA season
    $12.5 Thousand
  • 1 prize money wins in the 2006 PGA season
    $6.9 Thousand
  • 2 prize money wins in the 2004 PGA season
    $85.5 Thousand
  • Total Earnings
    $5.6 Million
All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. William McGirt Net Worth
    William
    McGirt
  2. David Toms Net Worth
    David
    Toms
  3. Gary Woodland Net Worth
    Gary
    Woodland
  4. Charl Schwartzel Net Worth
    Charl
    Schwartzel
  5. Rickie Fowler Net Worth
    Rickie
    Fowler
  6. Octavio Dotel Net Worth
    Octavio
    Dotel
  7. David Hockney Net Worth
    David
    Hockney
  8. Carl Lewis Net Worth
    Carl
    Lewis
  9. James Carville Net Worth
    James
    Carville
  10. Steve Guttenberg Net Worth
    Steve
    Guttenberg
  11. Chris Paul Net Worth
    Chris
    Paul
  12. Pete Best Net Worth
    Pete
    Best
  13. Mickey Rourke Net Worth
    Mickey
    Rourke
  14. Thomas "Hitman" Hearns Net Worth
    Thomas
    "Hitman" Hearns
  15. Debbie Harry Net Worth
    Debbie
    Harry
  16. Michael Boulos Net Worth
    Michael
    Boulos