What is Ricky Barnes's Net Worth?

Ricky Barnes is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $4 million. Rocky Barnes plays on the PGA Tour. In his first year on the Tour in 2009, he finished second at the US Open, and the next year he won his first professional tournament, the CVS Caremark Charity Classic. Although he has played in over 330 PGA Tour events without a victory, Barnes has earned upwards of $9 million in total prize money.

Early Life and Education

Ricky Barnes was born on February 6, 1981 in Stockton, California. His father is Bruce, who was a punter for the NFL's New England Patriots from 1973 to 1974. For his higher education, Barnes went to the University of Arizona, where he played collegiate golf from 2000 to 2003. He was named the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2000, and in 2003 he was named a first-team All-American.

Amateur Career

In 2002, Barnes won the United States Amateur Championship by defeating Hunter Mahan in the final. The same year, the two helped the US win the Eisenhower Trophy. In 2003, Barnes and Mahan shared the Ben Hogan Award, and Barnes outscored his playing partner Tiger Woods at the Masters, where Barnes played as the low amateur.

Professional Career

Barnes turned professional in 2003 and joined the Nationwide Tour the following year. He had his best finish on that tour in 2006, when he lost to Cliff Kresge in a playoff at the Oregon Classic. After finishing 25th on the Nationwide Tour money list in 2008, Barnes earned his PGA Tour card for 2009. That year, he made history at the US Open by setting the 36-hole scoring record and becoming just the fourth player ever to reach double digits under par. However, he fell apart in the final round and finished in a tie for second behind winner Lucas Glover. This was Barnes's sole top-25 finish for the season. In 2010, he recorded a number of top-10 finishes that allowed him to keep his PGA Tour card. Barnes also won the CVS Caremark Charity Classic with J.B. Holmes, defeating Hunter Mahan and Suzann Pettersen in the final.

In 2011 and 2012, Barnes played sufficiently enough to retain his PGA Tour card. However, he fell to 130th on the money list in 2013 and missed the FedEx Cup playoffs, harming his chances. Thanks to his 33rd-place finish on the Korn Ferry Tour (formerly the Nationwide Tour), he was able to keep his PGA Tour card for the next season. Barnes continued to hold on to it in the years after that. In 2016, he had a solid finish at the Valero Texas Open, coming in tied for fourth place. Barnes finished that season in 139th place on the FedEx Cup points list. That would be his best finish for a while, as he failed to finish inside the top 150 from 2017 to 2022.

Personal Life

Barnes is married to Suzanne Stonebarger, a professional beach volleyball player. The couple resides in Phoenix, Arizona.