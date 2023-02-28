Paige Spiranac Net Worth

What is Paige Spiranac's net worth?

Paige Spiranac is a former professional golfer, social media personality and model who has a net worth of $2 million. Paige Spiranac rose to fame through her popular social media accounts, where she shares her love for golf, fitness, and fashion. She has 3 million followers on Instagram and 1.4 million followers on TikTok, as of this writing. Her YouTube channel has produced more than 50 million views. In February 2020 Paige launched a podcast called "Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee."

Early Life

Paige Spiranac was born on March 26, 1993, in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. She grew up in a family of athletes, with her father being a professional football player and her mother a professional ballerina. She began playing golf at the age of 12 and quickly became a skilled player. She attended San Diego State University on a full golf scholarship and was a member of the university's golf team.

Professional Golf Career

After graduating from college, Paige Spiranac turned professional and played on the Cactus Tour and the Ladies European Tour. She struggled with injuries and decided to retire from professional golf in 2016. She then turned her focus to her social media presence, where she gained a massive following for her golf-related content, as well as her fitness and fashion posts. She has since become a popular speaker and television personality, appearing on various sports networks and shows.

Career Earnings

Paige Spiranac's career earnings as a professional golfer are not publicly available as she did not achieve significant success on the LPGA Tour. However, she has leveraged her golf and social media expertise to secure lucrative partnerships and sponsorships with various brands, contributing significantly to her overall net worth.

Endorsements

Paige Spiranac has several endorsements and partnerships with various brands, including Callaway Golf, 18Birdies, and Golf Digest. She has also worked with several fitness and fashion brands, such as Women's Health, Sports Illustrated, and Lululemon. Paige has also used her platform to promote body positivity and has been an advocate for ending cyberbullying.

Social Media

Paige Spiranac is most well-known for her social media presence, particularly on Instagram and Twitter. She has over 3 million followers on Instagram and frequently shares her golf-related content, as well as her fitness and fashion tips. She has also used her platform to speak out on social issues, such as mental health and women's rights.

Personal Life

Paige Spiranac is known to be a private person when it comes to her personal life. She was married to Steven Tinoco from 2018 until 2022. The couple met while attending San Diego State University. Paige has been open about her struggles with cyberbullying and has used her experiences to raise awareness on the issue. She is also a mental health advocate and has been vocal about her own struggles with anxiety and depression.