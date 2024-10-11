What is Nick Price's Net Worth?

Nick Price is a British-Zimbabwean former professional golfer who has a net worth of $30 million. Nick Price's career spanned from 1977 to 2011. He had his most successful career decade in the 1990s, when he won two PGA Championships and an Open Championship and was number one in the Official World Golf Ranking for over 40 weeks. Price also played on the Southern Africa Tour, European Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and Champions Tour.

Early Life and Education

Nick Price was born on January 28, 1957 in Durban in what was then the Union of South Africa. His mother was Welsh, and his father was English. Price spent his childhood in Rhodesia, where he attended Prince Edward School. After his schooling, he served in the Rhodesian Air Force during the Bush War.

Professional Golf Career in the 1970s and 1980s

Price started his professional golf career in 1977 on the Southern Africa Tour. His first tournament win came in 1979, at the Asseng TV Challenge Series. The following year, Price won the Swiss Open, his first event win on the European Tour. Back in South Africa, he won the 1981 SAB South African Masters, and in early 1982 he won the Sigma Vaal Reefs Open. In the summer of 1982, Price, still relatively unknown, finished in a tie for second place at the Open Championship. He went on to earn his PGA Tour card after finishing third at the 1982 PGA Tour Qualifying School.

In 1983, Price won his first PGA Tour event by defeating Jack Nicklaus at the World Series of Golf. His next major win came on the Southern Africa Tour, at the 1985 ICL International. Later that year, Price won the Trophée Lancôme on the European Tour. In 1986, he recorded a major milestone when he shot an Augusta National Golf Club course record of 63 at the Masters Tournament; he ultimately finished in fifth place in the tournament. A couple of years later, Price came in second at the 1988 Open Championship.

Professional Golf Career in the 1990s and 2000s

In the spring of 1991, Price won his first PGA Tour event in close to eight years: the GTE Byron Nelson Classic. He won another, the Canadian Open, that summer. Price went on to win his first major championship in 1992: the PGA Championship. The next year, he won four events, including the Players Championship. In 1994, Price won the Open Championship and his second PGA Championship, in addition to the Honda Classic, Southwestern Bell Colonial, Western Open, and Canadian Open. At this time, Price was ranked number one in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he held onto for over 40 weeks. Moreover, he topped the PGA Tour money list in both 1993 and 1994, setting new earnings records.

In 1995, Price won the Zimbabwe Open. His next big year was in 1997, when he won the MCI Classic, the South African PGA Championship, and another Zimbabwe Open. Price won his third career Zimbabwe Open in 1998. Also that year, he won the FedEx St. Jude Classic. Closing out the decade, Price won the Suntory Open on the Japan Golf Tour. He won his 18th and final PGA Tour event, the MasterCard Colonial, in 2002. After that, he began competing on the Champions Tour, winning his first event, the Outback Steakhouse Pro-Am, in 2009. Price went on to win the Liberty Mutual Legends of Golf in a tie with Mark O'Meara in 2010. He subsequently won the 2010 Principal Charity Classic and the 2011 Toshiba Classic.

Honors and Accolades

Price has earned a number of honors and awards for his accomplished golf career. In 2003, he was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, and in 2005 he was given the prestigious Bob Jones Award by the United States Golf Association. Later, in 2011, Price earned the Old Tom Morris Award, the highest honor awarded by the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America.

Personal Life

With his wife Sue, Price has three children and resides in Florida. He is a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and Zimbabwe.

Florida Mansion

In November 1994, Nick paid $4 million for a 6.5-acre property in Hobe Sound (Jupiter Island), Florida. In 1998 he completed construction on an 11,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion. He listed this home for sale in April 2016 for $21.9 million. He sold this home in April 2021 for $16.4 million. Here is a video tour of Nick Price's former Florida mansion: