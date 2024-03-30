What is Nelly Korda's Net Worth?

Nelly Korda is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $10 million. Nelly Korda plays on the LPGA Tour. She has won multiple titles since joining the Tour in 2017, including the Women's PGA Championship in 2021. Korda has also represented the United States in the Solheim Cup, on some occasions with her sister Jessica. Nelly's March 2024 win at Fir Hills brought her career earnings to $9.5 million, which bumped her to #28 on the LPGA Tour's all-time money list.

Early Life

Nelly Korda was born on July 28, 1998 in Bradenton, Florida to Czech professional tennis players Regina Rajchrtová and Petr Korda, the former of whom was retired at the time. Her father is a tennis grand slam champion. Korda has an older sister named Jessica, a fellow professional golfer, and a younger brother named Sebastian, a professional tennis player.

Amateur Career

As an amateur golfer, Korda won the 2015 Harder Hall Invitational and the 2015 PING Invitational. She also played with the US national team at the 2015 Junior Solheim Cup, which the US won.

Symetra Tour

Korda turned professional in 2016 and joined the Symetra Tour, the developmental tour of the LPGA. She went on to win her first professional event at the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge, defeating Wichanee Meechai by three strokes. Having ended the season in ninth place on the money list, Korda earned her LPGA Tour card for 2017.

LPGA Tour

After going winless on the LPGA Tour in 2017, Korda won her first Tour title, the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship, in 2018. Early the next year, she won the ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open, elevating her to the top 10 of the Women's World Golf Rankings. Later in 2019, Korda won her second consecutive LPGA Taiwan Championship. Following a relatively uneventful 2020, Korda had her breakout year in 2021, starting with her Gainbridge LPGA victory. In June, she won the Meijer LPGA Classic, and a week after that won her first major title, the Women's PGA Championship. With the latter win, Korda was boosted to number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings. She continued her success in late 2021, winning the Pelican Women's Championship; this was her fourth LPGA victory of the year. Korda finished the season second on the money list to Ko Jin-young.

In the first week of January in 2022, Korda passed Stacy Lewis as the American women's golfer to spend the longest time at number one in the Women's World Golf Rankings, at 26 consecutive weeks. However, due to her low finish at the Gainbridge LPGA just weeks later, she lost her number-one position to Ko Jin-young. In March, Korda announced that she had a blood clot in her arm that would prevent her from competing in the Chevron Championship, the first major of the year. She subsequently missed the JTBC Classic as well. Korda returned to play at the US Women's Open, and finished in the top ten. In November, she won her second consecutive Pelican Women's Championship. After recording no LPGA Tour wins in 2023, Korda won the LPGA Drive On Championship in early 2024. It was her ninth career LPGA title.

Other Wins

In addition to the LPGA Tour, Korda has also played on the Ladies European Tour, winning her first event, the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, in 2019. In 2022, she won the Aramco Team Series, and won the event again in 2023.

Among her other major wins, Korda won the gold medal in the women's individual golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. In the process, she became the first American woman to win gold in the event since Margaret Abbott in 1900.

Solheim Cup

Korda has represented the US in the Solheim Cup on multiple occasions, first as an amateur in the Junior Solheim Cup in 2015. As a professional in 2019 and 2021, she played in the Solheim Cup alongside her sister Jessica; the European team won the competition in both of those years. Korda returned to the Solheim Cup on her own in 2023, when the US tied with Europe, resulting in the latter retaining its Cup.