Info Category: Richest Athletes › Golfers Net Worth: $16 Million Date of Birth: Jan 5, 1964 (59 years old) Place of Birth: Málaga Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Professional golfer Nationality: Spain 💰 Compare Miguel Angel Jimenez's Net Worth

What is Miguel Angel Jiménez's Net Worth, Salary and Career Earnings?

Miguel Angel Jimenez is a Spanish professional golfer who has a net worth of $16 million dollars. Miguel Angel Jimenez made his European Tour debut in the late 80s. He won his first Open tournament in 1992, taking first at the Piaget Belgian Open. Though he has remained within the Top 100 European players for the majority of his career, he has had varying levels of success with tournament play from year to year. Since 2004, he has shown a great deal more consistency of play, however, and has won multiple tournaments per year. He has won 21 European Tour tournaments, and has finished in the Top 10 at the Masters Tournament, the US Open, and The Open Championship. He has won the Alfred Dunhill Cup twice, the Seve Trophy, and the Ryder Cup twice, in team play, and has also scored the very rare "albatross" on more than one occasion. During his career so far, Miguel Angel Jimenez has earned more than $30 million in tournament winnings.

Early Life

Jiménez was born on January 5, 1964 in Malaga, Spain. He attended school in Malaga and began playing golf from a young age. However, he did not make it onto the European Tour until 1988.

Career

Jiménez improved over the first few years on the European Tour. Since 1989, he has finished inside the top 100 on the European Tour Order of Merit. His first win came at the Piaget Belgian Open in 1992. In 1994, he finished fifth on the European Tour Order of Merit. One of his early career highlights came in 1994 when he scored an albatross on the 17th hole at Valderrama during the Volvo Masters. He then suffered from some weaker seasons but bounced back in 1998. In both 1998 and 1999, he finished fourth on the Order of Merit and won four tournaments. In 1999, he came second in the WGC-American Express Championship and also made his Ryder Cup debut.

He experienced another lull in his career over the following years but again bounced back in 2004. That year, he again finished fourth on the Order of Merit, winning four European Tour events, more than any other player. In 2005, he continued doing well, winning the Omega Hong Kong Open and the Celtic Manor Wales Open. He also won the Spanish Pairs final that year with Andrés Jiménez at La Cala Resort.

In 2008, he had another good season with two wins, including the BMW PGA Championship. He also earned a spot on the 2008 Ryder Cup team and finished the season ranking fourth on the Order of Merit. In 2009, when defending his BMW PGA Championship title, he scored an albatross on the fourth hole, the second albatross of his career.

In February of 2010, he won the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. In July of that year, he won the Alstom Open de France. His third victory of the year came when he won the Omega European Masters. In 2012, he was named as Europe's fourth assistant captain for the Ryder Cup. Later that year, he won his 19th European Tour event at the UBS Hong Kong Open. He became the oldest player ever to win on the European Tour.

In late 2012, while skiing in southern Spain, Jiménez fell and suffered a tibial fracture, requiring surgery and keeping him out of competition for several months. He returned to play in April of 2013 in the Open de Espana but missed the cut. He returned to the European tour in late May. In December of that year, he retained his Hong Kong Open title and broke his own record as the European Tour's oldest winner.

In April of 2014, Jiménez made his Champion Tour debut by shooting a course record of 65 at the Greater Gwinnett Championship. He went on to win the tournament by two shots over player Bernhard Langer. One month later, he again extended his record as the oldest winner on the European Tour at 50 years and 133 days old at the Open de Espana in his 27th appearance at the event. The win was also his 40th win since turning 40 and tied him for 10th all-time among golfers with the most European Tour victories. His record as the oldest winner on the tour was eventually broken by Phil Mickelson who won the 2021 PGA Championship at 50 years and 341 days.

In January of 2015, he won his second Champions Tour event at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. Later that year, he finished joint second at the BMW PGA Championship. In April of 2016, he won for the third time on the Champions Tour, with a two-stroke victory at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic. The following year, he repeated as a champion at the same event.

In May of 2018, Jiménez won a major title on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the Regions Tradition. In July of 2018, he won another major title on the PGA Tour Champions by winning the Senior Open Championship at the Old Course at St. Andrews. In February of 2019, Jiménez won the Chubb Classic on the PGA Tour Champions. It was his 7th career title on the PGA Tour Champions. In October of 2019, he won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The following year, he won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship. In 2022, he won the event again, this third win at the event. In February of 2022, Jiménez won the Cologuard Classic in Arizona on PGA Tour Champions.

Personal Life

Jiménez has been married twice. In 1991, he married his first wife, Montserrat Bravo Ramirez. They married when they were both teenagers after having met in Malaga, Spain. The couple stayed together until 2010 when they divorced. During their marriage, they had two sons together, Miguel Angel and Victor. In 2014, he married his second wife, Susanna Styblo. The wedding took place at the Golf Academy Miguel Angel Jiménez in Torremolinos, Spain. Jiménez is known for his love of red wine, cigars, and very expensive sports cars like Ferraris. He has earned the nickname of "The Mechanic" in reference to his love of such cars. He has stated his secret to longevity involves good food, good wine, cigars, and some exercise.