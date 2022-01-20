Kevin Na Net Worth:

What is Kevin Na's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Kevin Na is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $25 million. He has nine professional wins to his name and has achieved a career-high ranking of 19th. He has won five events on the PGA tour, and he placed seventh at the US Open in 2016. In 2002, he won the Volvo Masters of Asia. Although he was originally born in South Korea, Kevin emigrated to southern California at the age of eight and started playing golf professionally at the age of 17.

Early Life

Kevin Sangwook Na was born on September 15th of 1983 in Seoul, South Korea. At the age of eight, he relocated with his family to southern California and attended high school in Diamond Bar. However, he eventually left high school at the age of 17 to focus on his career as a professional golfer.

Career

Kevin has participated in the Asian Tour, the European Tour, and the PGA Tour. After winning the Volvo Masters of Asia in 2002, Kevin acquired his PGA Tour card in 2004. One year later, he had recorded second-place finishes at the FBR Open and the Chrysler Classic of Tuscon. Unfortunately, he suffered a hand injury in 2006, causing him to miss six months of the season that year. After bouncing back on The Nationwide Tour with a win at the Mark Christopher Charity Classic, Na played extensively on the PGA Tour in 2007 thanks to a medical extension. He eventually finished fourth at the Verizon Heritage. In 2008, he recorded two more fourth-place finishes at the FBR Open and Hawaii's Sony Open.

A third-place victory followed at the 2009 Players Championship, and he repeated the feat at the FBR Open that year. In 2009, he also recorded fifth-place finishes at the Sony Open, the Mayakoba Golf Classic, and the Reno-Tahoe Open. This gave him a ranking of 19th on the money list, and it also ensured his entry to the Masters Tournament and the US open – a first for Na's career. In 2010, Kevin placed second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and third at the BMW Championship, eventually earning a ranking of 37th in terms of season earnings. Next year, he narrowly missed out on winning his first PGA Tour title at the Northern Trust Open. Although he entered the final round just one stroke behind Aaron Baddeley, four bogeys made victory impossible. He did record a respectable third-place finish, however.

Also in 2011, Na played the worst-ever par-4 hole in the history of the PGA Tour, making a 16 on the ninth hole at the Valero Texas Open. It was a comedy of errors, and at one point the ball rebounded back towards him after striking a tree. Despite this, Kevin managed to finish with a position of tenth at the PGA Championship. Fifth places also came at the Bob Hope Classic and the Wells Fargo Championship. That year, another questionable moment came after Na missed the ball entirely during the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children Open. However, it was later determined that Na wasn't actually trying to hit the ball, and the swing was not counted as a stroke. Despite this strange moment, Kevin went on to win his first PGA Tour title at the event after eight years and over 200 attempts. This win also gave him almost $800,000 in prize money.

Kevin continued to compete over the next few years but eventually suffered a back injury in 2013. Strong results followed after he completed rehab, however – especially at the Frys.com Open, where he narrowly missed out on a victory in 2015. In 2018, Kevin won his second PGA Tour event at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. A third victory came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2019. A fourth victory soon followed that year, with another win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. In 2021, Na won his fifth PGA Tour Event, this time claiming victory at the familiar Sony Open in Hawaii. Later in 2021, Kevin earned $4 million after finishing in third place at the Tour Championship, which was part of the FedEx Cup.

Career Earnings

As of this writing, Kevin Na's career earnings, not including endorsements, tops $35 million. He has earned tens of millions more from endorsements.