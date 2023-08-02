Keegan Bradley Net Worth

What is Keegan Bradley's Net Worth?

Keegan Bradley is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $25 million. Keegan Bradley competed on the PGA Tour since 2011. He has won multiple tour events during his career, the most notable being the 2011 PGA Championship, which was his very first major. Earlier in his career, Bradley claimed two wins on the NGA Hooters Tour.

Early Life and Education

Keegan Bradley was born on June 7, 1986 in Woodstock, Vermont to a golfing family. His father, Mark, heads the Jackson Hole Golf and Tennis Club in Wyoming, while his aunt Pat is a World Golf Hall of Famer. Although Bradley grew up as a top ski racer in Vermont, he decided to switch to golf when he was a teenager. He lived in Portsmouth, New Hampshire for a while when his father worked at the country club there, and then moved to Hopkinton, Massachusetts. In the latter city, Bradley graduated from Hopkinton High School and won the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 individual state championship in 2004. He went on to attend St. John's University in New York City, where he won nine collegiate events before his graduation in 2008.

Professional Career Beginnings

Bradley began his professional golf career on the NGA Hooters Tour in 2008. In his fifth and final start of that year, he won at Southern Dunes. Bradley won another tour event in 2009 at the Texas Honing Open. That season, he made 22 cuts in 26 events and earned $84,000; he also played two Nationwide Tour events, making the cut in both. Continuing to play on the Nationwide Tour in 2010, Bradley posted four consecutive top-five finishes. As a result, he earned his PGA Tour card.

PGA Tour

Bradley debuted on the PGA Tour in 2011 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. The week after that, he finished T-7 at the Bob Hope Classic. Bradley claimed another top-ten finish at the Valero Texas Open in April. He went on to win his first PGA Tour event at the HP Byron Nelson Championship, where he defeated Ryan Palmer in a sudden-death playoff. The win earned him entry into the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he finished T-15. Just one week later, Bradley played his first major event: the PGA Championship. He ultimately won the event in a close battle with Jason Dufner, making him only the third player ever to win a major on his first attempt. This propelled Bradley to number 29 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and helped earn him PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors for 2011. The following season, he won his third PGA Tour event by defeating Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Bradley was consequently boosted to number 15 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and then to number 12 after he finished T-3 at the PGA Championship. He went on to make his first cup appearance ever, at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

In 2013, Bradley claimed two second-place finishes: at the HP Byron Nelson Championship and the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He had five other top-ten finishes for the season. Bradley subsequently played with the United States team at the Presidents Cup, winning over the International team. In 2014, he had a second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and five further top-ten finishes. Bradley followed that season with his worst yet in 2015, managing only three top-ten finishes and coming in 64th on the PGA Tour's money list. He continued his slump throughout 2016 and 2017, failing to win any tournaments and finishing 114th and 51st, respectively, on the PGA Tour's money list. Bradley bounced back in 2018 to win the BMW Championship, which was part of the FedEx Cup Playoffs; he ended up finishing eighth in the season-long FedEx Cup. His next PGA Tour victory didn't come until 2022 at the Zozo Championship. The next year, Bradley won the Travelers Championship, his sixth win on the PGA Tour. Notably, he broke the tournament's scoring record by going 23-under 257.

Personal Life

Bradley married his longtime girlfriend Jillian Stacey in late 2016. They had a son named Logan in late 2017.

Bradley is a big sports fan outside of golf. As a longtime Massachusetts resident, he loves the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, the Boston Bruins, and the New England Patriots.