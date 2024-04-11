What is Joel Dahmen's Net Worth?

Joel Dahmen is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $4 million. Joel Dahmen plays on the PGA Tour. He won his first PGA Tour title, at the Corales Puntacana Championship, in 2021. Previously, Dahmen won three events on the Gateway Tour and two events on the PGA Tour Canada.

Early Life and Education

Joel Dahmen was born on November 11, 1987 in Clarkston, Washington. He has an older brother named Zach. As a teenager, Dahmen attended Clarkston High School, where he gained recognition as a two-time Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 3A state golf champion. Dahmen went on to attend the University of Washington, where he played one year of collegiate golf before dropping out.

Professional Career

In 2010, Dahmen turned professional and joined the PGA Tour Canada. He played on the Tour with little success until 2014, when he won both the PC Financial Open and the Syncrude Boreal Open. Having topped the Order of Merit, Dahmen clinched his Web.com Tour card. Also in 2014, he played in three events on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica, tying for second place in two of them. On the Web.com Tour in 2015, Dahmen made the cut in 12 out of 25 events and had three top-ten finishes. Although he reached the Web.com Tour finals, he failed to secure a PGA Tour card. Back on the Web.com Tour in 2016, Dahmen made the cut in 13 out of 20 events and had two top-three finishes. By finishing 25th on the money list, he was able to clinch his PGA Tour card.

In his first season on the PGA Tour in 2016-17, Dahmen finished 176th in the FedEx Cup rankings, with his best event finish being a T9. In 2019 at the Wells Fargo Championship, he had his best finish yet when he came in second to Max Homa by three strokes. The same year, Dahmen notched a T12 finish at his first Players Championship. In 2020, he had a T10 finish at the PGA Championship. Dahmen went on to win his first PGA Tour title, at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic, in March of 2021. Although he didn't win any events in 2022, he did finish T10 at the U.S. Open and T33 at the Players Championship. Dahmen had his best finish yet at the Players Championship in 2024 when he came in T11.

Personal Life

In 2011, Dahmen was diagnosed with testicular cancer. His brother Zach had successfully battled the disease a couple of years earlier. After undergoing chemotherapy that took him away from golfing for over two months, Dahmen eventually beat the disease.

In late 2018, Dahmen married food blogger Lona Skutt, whom he had been in a relationship with since 2012. Together, they had a child in early 2023. That year, Dahmen appeared in the first season of the Netflix sports documentary series "Full Swing."