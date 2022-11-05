Jason Day Net Worth:

What is Jason Day's Net Worth and Career Earnings?

Jason Day is an Australian professional golfer who has a net worth of $50 million. Jason Day is a PGA Tour member and winner of the 2015 PGA Championship. He is a former World Number 1 in the World Golf Ranking.

Early Life

Jason Day was born in Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia, on November 12, 1987, to Alvin and Dening Day. He has two siblings, Yanna and Kim. After his sixth birthday, Jason was enrolled at the Beaudesert Golf Club as a junior member where he was allowed to play six holes a day. His family moved to Rockhampton when he was eight years old, and he started to win events in the surrounding districts. His father died from stomach cancer when Jason was 12, and his mother sent him to Kooralbyn International School for golf. He then attended the golf academy at Hills International College. Jason Day looked up to Tiger Woods and even used his scores as a benchmark for his improvement.

At the age of 13, Jason won the 2000 Australian Masters junior event on the Gold Coast. As an amateur, he was awarded the Australian Junior Order or Merit twice. Day finished seventh and was the leading amateur at the Queensland Open. He won the Australian Boys' Amateur in 2004, and the Boys 15-17 division at the 2004 Callaway World Junior Championship and was runner-up in the 2005 Porter Cup, continuing his success in the United States.

Professional Career

Jason Day turned professional in 2006 and became part of the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour of Australia. He won the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2010 and finished tied for second at the 2011 Masters Tournament and 2nd at the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2013 and ranked in the world's top ten players in 2011.

Day won the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship in 2014, which was his first WGC title. He won the 2015 PGA Championship and set a record with 20 strokes under par which helped him rise to be the #3 ranked player in the world. Day reached World Number 1 in the World Golf Rankings in September 2015. Day also finished tied for fourth at The Open Championship in 2015. He won the Farmers Insurance Open, RBC Canadian Open, The Barclays, and the BMW Championship in 2015. He was the Mark H. McCormack Award winner in 2016.

In January 2018, he won the Farmers Insurance Open for a second time. And in 2019, despite battling chronic back pain, Jason Day won The Challenge: Japan Skins event over Tiger Woods, Hideki Matsuyama, and Rory McIlroy.

Earnings

In January 2017, it was revealed that Jason Day signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Nike that would pay him $10 million per year. Jason Day has earned a total of $53.6 million in tournament winnings alone over his career.

Personal Life

Jason Day married Ellie Harvey in 2009. The couple lives in Westerville, Ohio. Together, they have four children: Dash, Lucy, Arrow, and Oz Nilo.

It was Ellie who suffered injuries and was stretchered out of Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, while at a Cavaliers game when star player LeBron James collided with her while trying to retrieve a loose ball. Jason Day was sitting with her courtside when the accident happened.