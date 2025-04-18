What is J. J. Spaun's Net Worth?

J. J. Spaun is a professional golfer on the PGA Tour who has a net worth of $10 million. J. J. Spaun claimed his first PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open in 2022, and in 2025 finished second in the Players Championship. Previously, Spaun collected wins on the Gateway Tour, PGA Tour Canada, and Web.com Tour.

Career Earnings & Endorsements

J.J. Spaun has amassed over $17.2 million in official PGA Tour earnings, reflecting a steady ascent since turning professional in 2012. His earnings have seen significant growth in recent years, with notable annual totals such as $4.98 million in 2020–21, $7.93 million in 2021–22, and $10.99 million in 2022–23. In the 2025 season alone, Spaun has earned approximately $4.63 million, highlighted by a runner-up finish at The Players Championship, which earned him $4.5 million.

Beyond tournament play, Spaun has cultivated a diverse endorsement portfolio. He maintains long-standing partnerships with Amerisure Insurance, Rocket Mortgage, and Srixon Golf . Additional sponsors include PROS Holdings, Puma Golf, Palm Tree Crew, and Nomad Customs

Early Life and Education

J. J. Spaun was born as John Spaun Jr. on August 21, 1990 in Los Angeles, California to John Sr. and Dollie. He has Filipino and Mexican ancestry through his mother. It is also through his mother, an avid golfer, that Spaun inherited his love of golf. Growing up, he practiced by hitting balls into a net in his garage. Spaun was educated at San Dimas High School, graduating in 2008. He then went to San Diego State University, where he played collegiate golf with the Aztecs men's golf team. A star player, Spaun was named an All-Mountain West Conference selection in 2010 and 2011 and the Conference Player of the Year in 2012.

Professional Career

Spaun turned professional in 2012. He began his career in 2013 on the PGA Tour Canada, coming in 35th place in his debut season. Also that year, Spaun won the National Series 7 on the Gateway Tour. He continued playing on the PGA Tour Canada in 2014 and 2015, and in the latter year won the Staal Foundation Open. This victory propelled Spaun into the top three of the PGA Tour Canada Order of Merit, and gained him entry into the Canadian Open. Spaun finished the 2015 season on a high note by winning the Order of Merit. Moreover, he broke the record for the most single-season earnings in PGA Tour Canada history. Spaun had further success in 2016 when he won the News Sentinel Open on the Web.com Tour, shooting a tournament record of 26-under 258 to defeat Sam Ryder by a single stroke. The win, which came on Spaun's 26th birthday, secured him a spot on the PGA Tour the following year.

In 2018, Spaun made his debut at the PGA Championship, and finished T35. At the next year's PGA Championship, he finished T54. Spaun continued playing on the PGA Tour until 2021, when he lost his card after falling outside of the top 500 of the Official World Golf Ranking. However, he quickly regained his card after coming in second at the Albertsons Boise Open in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August of 2021. The following year, in April, Spaun won his first PGA Tour tournament, the Valero Texas Open. He also finished T23 in the Masters Tournament. After some so-so seasons, Spaun emerged in top form at the 2025 Players Championship, where he held the solo lead after 54 holes and finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy. His finish boosted him to 25th place in the Official World Golf Ranking, a career high.

Personal Life

In 2019, Spaun wed Melody Means. Together, they have two daughters named Emerson and Violet.