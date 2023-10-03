Info Category: Richest Athletes › Golfers Net Worth: $40 Million Date of Birth: May 17, 1982 (41 years old) Place of Birth: Orange, California Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Golfer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Hunter Mahan's Net Worth

What is Hunter Mahan's Net Worth?

Hunter Mahan is an American professional golfer who plays on the PGA Tour and has a net worth of $40 million. His career highlights include wins at the 2010 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2012 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. Mahan has also spent 19 weeks in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, with a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the spring of 2012. To date he has earned over $30 million in tournament prizes. He has earned tens of millions more from sponsorships.

Early Life and Education

Hunter Mahan was born on May 17, 1982 in Orange, California. While a student at McKinney High School in Texas, he won the 1999 5A Texas State High School Golf Championship and the 1999 US Junior Amateur Championship. After high school, Mahan attended the University of Southern California, where he was named the Pacific-10 Conference Freshman of the Year. He played one year of golf at USC before transferring to Oklahoma State University. Continuing his successful golf playing there, Mahan was twice named Big 12 Conference Player of the Year. In his final year of college in 2003, he won the Haskins Award as the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the country, and co-won the Ben Hogan Award.

PGA Tour Career

After graduating from Oklahoma State, Mahan turned professional and earned his PGA Tour card. He had his first victory on the Tour in 2007 at the Travelers Championship, bringing him into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings. Later in the year, Mahan cracked the top 50, and by March of 2008 had reached the top 30. He went on to win his second PGA Tour event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open, in early 2010. That August, Mahan claimed his third PGA Tour title by winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, defeating Ryan Palmer by two strokes. He won his second WGC tournament in early 2012 at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, where he beat Rory McIlroy in the final. Mahan went on to notch his fifth career PGA Tour victory in April at the Shell Houston Open. As a result, he reached a career-high placement of No. 4 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest placement for an American at the time. In 2013, Mahan attempted to defend his title at the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, but lost to Matt Kuchar in the final.

In the summer of 2014, Mahan won the first of the year's four FedEx Cup playoff events; his sixth career title on the PGA Tour, it was also his first-ever playoff victory. He was subsequently chosen by Tom Watson as one of three captain's picks for the 2014 Ryder Cup team. Mahan experienced a significant decline in his performances starting with the 2015-16 PGA Tour season. Over each of the next four years, he finished well below 100th place in the FedEx Cup rankings, and had to compete in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals on multiple occasions to be able to keep his full Tour card. Between the 2015-16 and 2020-21 seasons, Mahan notched only one top-ten finish on the PGA Tour. By the first of April, 2021, he had fallen to 1,738th place in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Mahan has a number of official sponsors, including Ping, Under Armour, FootJoy, Ace Hardware, and BioSteel Sports Nutrition.

The Golf Boys

Along with fellow PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Bubba Watson, and Ben Crane, Mahan is part of the boy band the Golf Boys. The band gained viral popularity for its YouTube video for the song "Oh Oh Oh." For every 100,000 views of the video, Farmers Insurance donates $1,000 to charitable initiatives.

Personal Life and Real Estate

In 2011, Mahan married Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and Dallas Mavericks dancer Kandi Harris. The couple had a daughter named Zoe in the summer of 2013. One of Mahan's sponsors, Ping, created two gold-plated putters in celebration of the child's birth.

In February 2016 Hunter sold a home in Dallas, Texas to fellow professional golfer Jordan Spieth for $7.15 million.