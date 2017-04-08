Hideki Matsuyama net worth: Hideki Matsuyama is a Japanese professional golfer who has a net worth of $35 million. Hideki Matsuyama is best-known for winning the 2021 Masters Tournament. With the win Hideki earned $2 million and became the first Japanese professional golfer to win a men's major golf championship.

Hideki Matsuyama was born in Matsuyama, Ehime, Japan in February 1992. He was introduced to golf at four years old. Matsuyama won the 2010 Asian Amateur Championship which allowed him to become the first Japanese amateur to compete at the Masters Tournament in 2011. He would also win the Japan Collegiate Championship in both 2011 and 2012 and reached number one in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Matsuyama turned professional in 2013 and has played on the Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour with 13 combined wins. He finished 5th at the 2015 Masters Tournament as well as tied for 4th at the 2016 PGA Championship, tied for 6th at the 2013 The Open Championship, and tied for 10th at the 2013 U.S. Open. Matsuyama was the Japan Golf Tour leading money winner in 2013. On the PGA Tour he won the Memorial Tournament in 2014, the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2016 and 2017, and the WGC-HSBC Champions event in 2016. He has also represented Japan in international competition.

$300 Million LIV Payday

Unfortunately (for him) Hideki Matsuyama is one of a handful of golfers who turned down an absolutely enormous payday from Saudi-backed golf league LIV golf. Hideki reportedly turned down a $300 million payday to remain loyal to the PGA. When the PGA and LIV tours merged a year later, many speculated that Hideki must have been absolutely enraged at the lost fortune.