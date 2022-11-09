Graeme McDowell Net Worth:

What is Graeme McDowell's Net Worth?

Graeme McDowell is an Irish-American professional golfer who has a net worth of $40 million. Graeme McDowell has claimed several tournament victories in both the European Tour and the PGA Tour, including a major championship winning the 2010 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Early Life

Graeme McDowell was born on July 30, 1979, in Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland. He joined the Rathmore Golf Club as a young boy where he was coached by his uncle, Uel Loughery. By 14 years old, McDowell was playing senior cup for Rathmore. He attended the Coleraine Academical Institution and then studied engineering at Queen's University in Belfast before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he played college golf. Graeme McDowell won six of 12 events as a senior with the Blazers and received the Haskins Award. He was also a member of the Great Britain and Ireland team that defended their Walker Cup in Georgia in 2001.

Golf Career

McDowell turned pro in 2002, and in his fourth start on the European Tour, he won the season's Volvo Scandinavian Masters. This earned him an honorary life membership to the Royal Portrush Golf Club. In 2005, he started dividing his playing time between the European Tour and PGA Tour. A top-50 ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking earned him invitations to play events in the United States although he was not yet a full PGA Tour member. And then in 2010, McDowell won his first major championship, the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach ending a 40-year drought for Europeans at the tournament. By the end of the year, he ranked sixth in the world.

Graeme McDowell was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2011 New Year Honours for services to golf. In January of 2011, McDowell was photographed by Kevin Abosch for "The Face of Ireland" project. In June of 2011, McDowell received an honorary doctorate (D.Sc) from the University of Ulster for his services to golf.

With European Tour and PGA Tour victories under his belt, Graeme McDowell placed as high as 4th in the world in the Official World Golf Rankings. He has represented Ireland at the World Cup and has been a member of the European Ryder Cup team on three occasions. In 2022, McDowell resigned from his membership in the PGA Tour to announce he was joining the LIV Golf League. He was named to the field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event at the Centurion Club near London where he placed ninth.

Career Earnings

Since his professional start in 2002, Graeme McDowell has earned over $19 million from official tournaments and over $6.5 million in unofficial tournament winnings for a total of $25.7 million.

Personal Life

Graeme McDowell met interior designer Kristin Stape in 2010 when he hired her to work on his new home in Lake Nona, Florida. The two started dating and ended up getting married in September of 2013. Together, the couple has a daughter in addition to a child from one of Kristin's previous relationships.

McDowell is a devoted Manchester United fan—so much so that he skipped the annual par-3 contest in order to watch a UEFA Champions League clash between United and Chelsea during the build-up to the 2011 Masters Tournament.