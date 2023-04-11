Corey Pavin Net Worth

What is Corey Pavin's Net Worth?

Corey Pavin is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $12 million. Over the course of a professional career that spans more than three decades, Corey Pavin, AKA Bulldog, has played on numerous notable golf tournaments worldwide, including the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour. At the peak of his career between 1986 and 1997, Pavin spent more than 150 weeks in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Rankings. In 1991, he was named PGA Tour leading money winner and PGA Player of the Year.

Info Category: Richest Athletes › Golfers Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Nov 16, 1959 (63 years old) Place of Birth: Oxnard Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 8 in (1.75 m) Profession: Golfer Nationality: United States of America

Early Life

Corey Allen Pavin was born on November 16, 1959, in Oxnard, California, to Barbara and Jack Pavin. Corey attended Oxnard High School and started to be noticed as a golfer in junior and amateur tournaments. While at UCLA, he was recruited to play collegiate golf for the University where he received first-team All-American nods (in 1979 and 1982), completed 11 victories, and was named NCAA Player of the Year in 1982. Pavin also won two gold medals at the 1981 Maccabiah Games, the Jewish Olympics in Israel.

Golf Career

Corey Pavin turned pro in 1982 and quickly established himself as a force with three international victories the next year. Thanks to his exceptional game, he managed to spend more than 150 weeks in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking in the period from 1986 to 1997. His highest world ranking of No. 2 was achieved in June of 1996.

Pavin has won 15 events on the PGA Tour and achieved one major championship victory at the 1995 U.S. Open. Other major championship results include placing third at the 1992 Masters Tournament, second at the 1994 PGA Championship, and a tie for fourth at the 1993 The Open Championship. He has also won six official professional golf events internationally, on multiple golf tours, making him a winner on five different continents (North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania).

Career Earnings

As the 1991 PGA Player of the Year, Pavin topped that season's money list bringing in a total of $979,430. He also finished in the top five on the money list in 1992 ($980,934) and 1995 ($1.34 million).

Over his golfing career, Corey Pavin has earned more than $16.8 million in prize money alone.

Real Estate

In late 2007 Corey Pavin purchased a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood for $3 million. In 2020, he listed the gated property for sale at $3.6 million. The 2,908 square-foot, single-story home has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and features walls of glass for lots of natural light and soaring ceilings and is surrounded by tall trees and wildflowers. Pavin has also owned homes in the Dallas and San Diego areas.

Personal Life

Corey Pavin married Lisa Nguyen in 2003. He was previously married to Shannon Healy with whom he has two children.

Pavin was the only top Jewish player on the tour until 1991, the year he converted to Christianity. He was named the 117th greatest Jewish athlete in the 2007 book "The Big Book of Jewish Sports Heroes" by Peter S. Horvitz.

Corey Pavin made a cameo appearance as himself in 1996's "Tin Cup" movie starring Kevin Costner.

Baseball player Pavin Smith is named after Corey. Smith is the son of Corey's agent.