What is Cameron Young's net worth?

Cameron Young is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $18 million.

Cameron Young has quickly emerged as one of the most powerful and consistent players of his generation. Known for his elite driving distance, disciplined approach, and calm demeanor, Young represents the modern PGA Tour prototype. After turning professional in 2019, he rapidly climbed the ranks, earning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 following a remarkable season that included five runner-up finishes, one of them at "The Open Championship." For a time, he carried the frustrating label of being one of the best players without a win, but that narrative changed decisively when he broke through with a victory at the 2025 "Wyndham Championship." He followed that milestone with a defining career moment by winning the 2026 "THE PLAYERS Championship," one of the most prestigious and lucrative events in golf. Financially, Young's rise has been equally impressive. In just a few seasons, he has amassed more than $31 million in PGA Tour earnings, with total on-course income exceeding $38 million when bonuses are included. With elite performance, strong endorsements, and growing business interests, Young has positioned himself as a long-term force both competitively and financially.

Early Life and Amateur Career

Cameron Young was born on May 7, 1997, in Scarborough, New York. Golf was a central part of his upbringing, as his father, David Young, served as the longtime head professional at Sleepy Hollow Country Club. Under his father's guidance, Young developed a technically sound and fundamentally disciplined game from an early age.

He attended Fordham Preparatory School before going on to Wake Forest University, one of the top collegiate golf programs in the United States. At Wake Forest, Young built a strong amateur résumé, earning All-American honors and competing against many of the future stars of professional golf. His college career helped refine his power-driven style while instilling the consistency needed to compete at the highest level.

Young turned professional in 2019, entering a highly competitive era of golf with a skill set that immediately translated to the pro ranks.

Professional Career

Young's transition to professional golf was rapid and impressive. After working his way through developmental tours, he earned his PGA Tour card and quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players on tour.

His breakout came in 2022, when he delivered one of the most memorable rookie seasons in recent history. Despite not winning a tournament, Young recorded five runner-up finishes, including a near-victory at "The Open Championship." His combination of power off the tee and composure under pressure made him a constant presence on leaderboards. That performance earned him PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors and cemented his status as a rising star.

For the next few seasons, Young remained one of the most consistent contenders without a victory, a distinction that drew attention but also underscored his high level of play. He regularly finished near the top in elite events, building both confidence and earnings.

His long-awaited breakthrough came in 2025, when he captured his first PGA Tour victory at the "Wyndham Championship." The win removed the lingering narrative around his inability to close and marked the beginning of a new phase in his career.

He elevated his status even further in 2026 by winning "THE PLAYERS Championship" at TPC Sawgrass. The victory was not only the biggest of his career to date but also one of the most lucrative, solidifying his place among the game's elite players. By that point, Young had transitioned from promising talent to proven winner, capable of competing with the very best in the sport.

Career Earnings

Cameron Young's financial trajectory has been one of the steepest in modern golf. In just a few seasons on the PGA Tour, he has accumulated more than $31.2 million in official prize money, a remarkable figure for a player still early in his career.

The 2026 season marked a major financial breakthrough. His victory at "THE PLAYERS Championship," which features one of the largest purses in golf, pushed his single-season earnings beyond $12 million by early April alone.

In addition to tournament winnings, Young has benefited from the PGA Tour's evolving bonus structures, including FedEx Cup payouts and Player Impact Program incentives. When these additional earnings are included, his total gross on-course income since turning professional exceeds $38 million.

This rapid accumulation of wealth highlights both his consistent performance and the financial advantages available to top players in the modern era.

Endorsements

Cameron Young's profile as a powerful, no-nonsense competitor has made him highly attractive to premium sponsors, particularly in the equipment and financial sectors.

He is a key ambassador for Titleist, using a full set of their clubs and a Pro V1x golf ball. In a rare distinction, Titleist produces a custom set of blade irons specifically for him, reflecting his elite status within the brand.

Young has also built a strong presence in the financial services sector. He signed a long-term partnership with iCapital in 2023 and expanded his portfolio in 2026 with a major endorsement deal with Empower. He also maintains a partnership with Mutual of Omaha, further reinforcing his appeal to corporate brands focused on stability and long-term performance.

In addition, Young is sponsored by Peter Millar, aligning with a classic, understated style that complements his personality and on-course presence.

Business Ventures and Partnerships

While still early in his career, Cameron Young has begun to expand into business ventures that position him for long-term financial growth.

He is a founding roster member of the New York Golf Club in TGL, the tech-driven golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. This involvement provides him with exposure to new revenue streams tied to media rights, team valuation, and the evolving entertainment side of the sport.

Young is also associated with Panther National, an ultra-luxury golf and residential development in Palm Beach County, Florida. As a founding ambassador, he gains a foothold in the high-end real estate and resort space, aligning his brand with one of the most exclusive projects in golf.

These early ventures suggest a thoughtful approach to business, focusing on long-term opportunities rather than short-term gains.