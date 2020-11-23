Cameron Smith net worth: Cameron Smith is an Australian professional golfer who has a net worth of $6 million. He is best known for winning the Sony Open and Australian PGA Championship and finished second in The Masters.

Cameron Smith was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia in August 1993. He turned professional in 2013. Smith has competed on the PGA Tour, the PGA Tour of Australia, and the Asian Tour. As an amateur he won the 2011 Australian Boys' Amateur, Australian Amateur Stroke Play, and Victorian Junior Masters. In 2012 he won the Australian Amateur Stroke Play and in 2013 he won the Australian Amateur. Cameron Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in May 2017 and the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2020. He won the Australian PGA Championship in 2017 and 2018. Smith finished tied for 2nd at the 2020 Masters Tournament. He finished tied for 5th at the 2015 U.S. Open.