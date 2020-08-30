Cameron Champ net worth: Cameron Champ is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $4 million. He is perhaps best known for testing positive for COVID-19 before the Travelers Championship in 2020.

Cameron Champ was born in Sacramento, California in June 1995. He competed for Texas A&M University and turned professional in 2017. Champ has competed on the Web.com Tour and the PGA Tour. He won the Utah Championship in July 2018 on the Web.com Tour. Cameron Champ won the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour in October 2018. He won the Safeway Open on the PGA Tour in September 2019. As an amateur he won the Junior Ryder Cup in 2012 and the Walker Cup in 2017 with the U.S. national team. Cameron Champ finished tied for 10th at the 2020 PGA Championship. His highest career ranking came at #68 in August 2020. His father Jeff Champ played for the Baltimore Orioles.