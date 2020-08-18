Brendon Todd net worth: Brendon Todd is an American professional golfer who has a net worth of $5 million. He is perhaps best known for winning the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship.

Brendon Todd was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in July 1985. He played at the University of Georgia. Todd turned professional in 2007 and played on the Web.com Tour before joining the PGA Tour. He finished tied for 12th at the 2015 The Open Championship and tied for 17th at the 2014 U.S. Open. Brendon Todd has three PGA Tour wins. He won the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2014. He also won the Bermuda Championship in 2019 and the Mayakoba Golf Classic in 2019. Todd won two Web.com Tour events when he won the Utah Championship in 2008 and the Stadion Classic at UGA in 2013. He also won the 2007 Dothan Classic on the NGA Hooters Tour and the 2007 Musgrove Mill Classic on the eGolf Professional Tour. His highest ranking was #40 in July 2014.