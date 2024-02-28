Info Category: Richest Athletes › Golfers Net Worth: $10 Million Birthdate: Jun 19, 1985 (38 years old) Birthplace: Los Angeles Gender: Male Height: 5 ft 10 in (1.78 m) Profession: Golfer Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Anthony Kim's Net Worth

What is Anthony Kim's Net Worth?

Anthony Kim is a professional golfer who has a net worth of $10 million. Anthony Kim played on the PGA Tour from 2007 to 2012, after which he stopped playing for over a decade in the wake of an Achilles tendon injury. He won three PGA Tour events during his original run: the 2008 Wachovia Championship, the 2008 AT&T National, and the 2010 Shell Houston Open. Kim also played in the 2008 Ryder Cup and the 2009 Presidents Cup with the US national team, winning both.

Insurance Policy

After suffering a career-threatening Achilles injury in 2012, Kim became eligible for a significant insurance payout. Reports suggested that Kim had an insurance policy that would grant him between $10 million and $20 million if he retired due to a career-ending injury before the age of 29. This policy stipulated that if Kim made even a single swing on the PGA Tour, the policy would be voided, placing him in a difficult position of weighing the benefits of a guaranteed payout against the potential of reviving his professional golfing career​​​​​. The policy created somewhat of a unique catch-22 in that Anthony was likely worth more injured than he was participating in his professional trade.

In the years following his injury, Kim rarely played golf, even recreationally, and did not participate in professional tournaments, fueling speculation about his reliance on the insurance payout as a financial safety net.

In early 2024, rumors began to swirl that Anthony would be returning to professional golf as a member of the LIV Golf organization. If that happens, Anthony would be forced to repay whatever money he earned from insurance.

Early Life and Education

Anthony Kim was born on June 19, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. He is Korean-American. As a teenager, he went to La Quinta High School. Kim went on to attend the University of Oklahoma for three years.

PGA Tour

Kim turned professional in 2006, and came in tied for second place in his debut at the Valero Texas Open. Subsequently, he earned his PGA Tour card. Kim had an auspicious start on the Tour, breaking into the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings with four top-ten finishes during his rookie season in 2007. He had his breakthrough the next year, winning his first PGA Tour event at the Wachovia Championship by defeating former British Open champ Ben Curtis by five shots. At the time, Kim's 16-under par 272 total was the lowest score in the history of the tournament. For his victory, he earned $1,152,000 and shot up to 16th place in the World Golf Rankings. Just two months later, Kim won his second PGA Tour tournament, the AT&T National. He defeated Freddie Jacobson by two shots, shooting a 5 under 65 in the fourth round to claim the victory. With this win, Kim moved up to 14th place in the World Golf Rankings. Following a pair of T3 finishes in the final two events of the 2008 FedEx Cup, he shot up to sixth place.

Kim continued his success in 2009, when he played his first Masters Tournament. In the event, he set the record for most birdies in a round, with 11 in the second round. Later in the year, Kim reached the finals of the Volvo World Match Play, where he ultimately lost to Ross Fisher. Kim went on to win the Kiwi Challenge in November with a bogey on the first extra hole. In the spring of 2010, he won his third PGA Tour event, the Shell Houston Open, by defeating Vaughn Taylor in a playoff. Shortly after that, Kim recorded his best career finish at the Masters, coming in third. Despite his strong start, Kim was hampered for most of the rest of the 2010 season due to injury. Back in action in 2011, he had his best finish at the British Open, coming in T5. The following year, Kim suffered an Achilles tendon injury in his left leg that required surgery, forcing him to miss most of the season. After that, he stopped playing in tournaments. However, in early 2024, it was reported that Kim was in talks to return to professional golf.

US National Team

Beyond the PGA Tour, Kim had success playing with the US men's national team. In 2005, he and the team won the Walker Cup in Wheaton, Illinois. Later, in 2008, Kim was a key player in the US's victory over Europe in the Ryder Cup. He went on to help the US win the 2009 Presidents Cup by posting a 3-1 record.

Shaq Vs.

In 2010, Kim appeared in the second season of the reality television show "Shaq Vs.," featuring basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal challenging various other top athletes in their own sports. In his episode, Kim teamed up with Shaq to take on golf star Bubba Watson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in a five-hole match. Kim and Shaq ended up winning in sudden death.

Personal Life

Kim is very secretive about his personal life, and was seldom seen in public after he stopped playing golf in 2012. He lives in Dallas, Texas.