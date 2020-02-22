Vince Dooley net worth and salary: Vince Dooley is an American former football coach who has a net worth of $5 million. His starting salary in 1964 was $15,000 per year. That's the same as earning around $123,000 per year in today's dollars. From 1980 through his retirement in 1988, he earned a base salary of $400,000. That's the same as around $1.2 million in today's dollars.

Vince Dooley was born in Mobile, Alabama in September 1932. He was a quarterback who played at Auburn from 1951 to 1953. Dooley served as an assistant coach at Auburn from 1956 to 1963. He was the head football coach at Georgia from 1964 to 1988. Vince Dooley also served as athletic director at Georgia from 1979 to 2004 and now is a consultant for Kennesaw State. He won a National Championship in 1980 at Georgia and six SEC Championships. Vince Dooley won the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award in 1976. He was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1978 and was AFCA Coach of the Year in 1980 as well as Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year, Sporting News College Football COY, and Walter Camp Coach of the Year. Dooley was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He was a five time SEC Coach of the Year and received the "Bear" Bryant Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010.