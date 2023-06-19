Tom Crean Net Worth

What is Tom Crean's net worth and salary?

Tom Crean is an American college basketball coach who has a net worth of $12 million. Tom Crean was the head coach for Marquette from 1999 to 2008, then Indiana from 2008 to 2017 and Georgia from 2018 to 2022.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

Born on March 25, 1966, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Thomas Aaron Crean harbored a passion for basketball from a young age. After graduating from Central Michigan University in 1989, Crean embarked on his coaching journey as a graduate assistant at Michigan State University under Jud Heathcote. He later served as the associate head coach under Tom Izzo from 1995 to 1999. These formative years shaped Crean's coaching philosophy, laying the groundwork for his future success.

Marquette University

Crean's first significant role as head coach came in 1999 when he joined Marquette University. He quickly turned the team's fortunes around, leading them to the Final Four in 2003 for the first time since 1977. Under Crean's leadership, Marquette enjoyed consistent success, with five NCAA tournament appearances. Crean's tenure at Marquette is also notable for his role in nurturing future NBA superstar Dwyane Wade.

Indiana University

In 2008, Crean took on a new challenge as the head coach of Indiana University, a team in need of revival. His initial years were challenging, but Crean's persistence led to a turnaround for the Hoosiers. They won the regular-season Big Ten championships in 2013 and 2016 and reached the Sweet Sixteen round in the NCAA tournament in 2012 and 2013.

University of Georgia

Crean's most recent role brought him to the University of Georgia in 2018. Tasked with reviving the team, Crean happlied his extensive experience and innovative coaching strategies to the challenge. Unfortunately Crean was fired by Georgia in March 2022 after going just 6-26 in the 2021-2022 season.

Personal Life

Tom Crean is married to aerobics instructor Joani Harbaugh. They have three children, Ainsley, Megan and Riley. Joani's brothers are NFL coaches Jim and John Harbaugh. Her father Jack Harbaugh is the head coach of the Western Kentucky University football team.

Tom Crean Salary

During his time at both Indiana and Georgia, Tom Crean's salary was $3 million.