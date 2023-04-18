What is Steve Mariucci's Net Worth and Salary?

Steve Mariucci is an American sportscaster and former football coach who has a net worth of $18 million. Steve Mariucci, AKA "Mooch," coached at the University of California, Berkley and for the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions of the NFL before becoming an analyst on the NFL Network.

Date of Birth: Nov 4, 1955 (67 years old) Place of Birth: Iron Mountain

Early Life

Stephen Ray Mariucci was born on November 4, 1955, and raised in the Upper Peninsula in Michigan in Iron Mountain where he met his best friend and future Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo. The two attended Iron Mountain High School and participated in football, basketball, and track together. They were even roommates at Northern Michigan University where Mariucci was a three-time All-America (DII) quarterback. He led the Wildcats to three postseason wins and the national championship as a sophomore in 1975.

Steve Mariucci joined the pro ranks briefly after signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League in May of 1978, but the team released him a month later.

Coaching Career

Steve Mariucci first got into coaching at Northern Michigan as a running backs coach in 1978. From 1980 to 1982, he was a quarterbacks coach at Cal State Fullerton. He then became a wide receivers coach at Louisville from 1983 to 1984. In 1985, he was a WR coach for the Orlando Renegades of the United States Football League. Steve became a WR and special teams coach at USC in 1986 and then took the same position at California from 1987 to 1989.

In 1990, he was promoted to Cal's offensive coordinator before making his NFL coaching debut as quarterbacks coach with the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 1995 where he coached Brett Favre. In 1996, he went back to California for his first head coaching position. Mariucci became the San Francisco 49ers head coach in 1997 where he led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game and a record of 13-3. He coached San Francisco through the 2002 season and finished with 57 wins and 39 losses and made the playoffs in four of his six seasons. Mariucci became head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2003 and coached for three seasons before he was fired with a 15-28 overall record.

Mooch had signed a five-year, $25 million deal with the Lions, the highest coaching contract in the NFL at the time.

Broadcasting Career

After coaching, Mariucci was hired by the NFL Network to serve on their show "NFL GameDay" and work as an analyst on the network's four-hour pregame show "NFL GameDay Morning." He also contributes on "NFL GameDay Highlights" providing follow-up reports on Sunday's games.

Personal Life

Steve married Gayle Wood in 1982, and the couple has four children together: Stephen, Tyler, Adam, and Brielle. Tyler, the eldest son, is an assistant athletic director at San Diego State University, Adam works in Real Estate in New York City, and Stephen is a country music artist who goes by Stephen Ray. Steve and Gayle reside in Monte Sereno, California.

Steve founded the Mariucci Family Foundation in 2011 to provide support and opportunities for underserved youth and families.

Real Estate

In 1999 Steve and his wife paid $3 million for a large estate in Monte Sereno, California. This remains their primary home. Today this property is worth at least $8 million and potentially as much as $10 million.

Steve previously owned a gorgeous mansion in Del Mar, California. He listed this home for sale in August 2020 for $9.35 million. He ultimately accepted $7.55 million in February 2022.