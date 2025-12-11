Sherrone Moore Net Worth

What is Sherrone Moore's net worth and Salary?

Sherrone Moore is an American football coach who has a net worth of $4 million. Sherrone Moore rose through the college ranks to become one of the most prominent figures in the Michigan Wolverines program. After establishing a strong reputation as an offensive line coach, recruiter, and offensive coordinator, he was elevated to head coach following Jim Harbaugh's departure for the NFL. Moore guided Michigan through two full seasons and delivered competitive results, including a 17-8 overall record and a 9-3 campaign that set up a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl berth. His tenure included notable on-field successes, significant player development, and key wins that helped sustain Michigan's national relevance during a volatile coaching era. However, his time leading the program came to an abrupt end when he was terminated with cause following a university investigation that found he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Moore's firing was soon followed by reports that he had been detained in connection with an alleged assault investigation, a stunning sequence that instantly reshaped both his career trajectory and Michigan's football future.

Contracts, Salary and Career Earnings

Sherrone Moore was named the head football coach for the University of Michigan in January 2024, signing a five-year contract that began with a base annual salary and additional compensation of $5.5 million, plus a $500,000 retention bonus each season for remaining as head coach for the full cycle, for a first-year total of $6 million. This compensation was scheduled to increase by 2% each subsequent year through the 2029 season. The total value of the guaranteed compensation over five years was approximately $34.30 million, not including performance bonuses that could have added millions more, such as up to $3.5 million for achievements like winning championships. However, Moore's tenure was cut short on December 10, 2025, when he was terminated "with cause" for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Based on his employment from September 2024 through December 2025, Moore is estimated to have earned roughly $12.95 million in salary and bonuses before his termination for cause effectively nullified the remaining value of his contract, which was estimated to be around $21.35 million.

Early Life and Education

Sherrone Moore was born on February 3, 1986, in Derby, Kansas. He attended Derby High School, where he excelled as a football player and earned the attention of Division I programs. Moore began his college football career at Butler Community College in Kansas before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. At Oklahoma, he played under head coach Bob Stoops as an offensive lineman and earned a degree in communications. His time with the Sooners exposed him to high-level football culture and laid the foundation for his transition into coaching.

Early Coaching Career

After college, Moore entered the coaching world as a graduate assistant at the University of Louisville. He later became the tight ends coach at Louisville, developing a reputation as a skilled technician and strong recruiter. Moore then spent several years at Central Michigan University, beginning in 2014 as tight ends coach before earning promotions that expanded his responsibilities within the program. His recruiting efforts were widely praised, and he became known for building strong relationships with players and staff.

Moore's success at Central Michigan helped him attract the attention of larger programs. In 2018, he joined the University of Michigan as the tight ends coach under head coach Jim Harbaugh, marking his entry into one of the most storied programs in college football.

Rise at Michigan

Moore ascended quickly at Michigan. In 2021, Harbaugh promoted him to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator. His impact was immediate. Under Moore's leadership, Michigan's offensive line became one of the nation's most dominant units, earning multiple Joe Moore Awards, an honor given annually to the best offensive line in college football.

Michigan's offense also evolved, showcasing physicality, efficiency, and balance that became central to the team's resurgence. Moore's reputation as both a strategist and a players' coach grew, and he became instrumental in Michigan's 2021 and 2022 College Football Playoff runs, as well as the 2023 national championship season. He was named a finalist for the Broyles Award in 2023 in recognition of his work as a coordinator.

Head Coaching Tenure

When Jim Harbaugh left Michigan after the 2023 title season to coach in the NFL, Moore was selected as his successor. At 38 years old, he became one of the youngest head coaches in the Big Ten.

Moore's early tenure included both promising moments and significant turmoil. He served suspensions tied to NCAA recruiting violations and the ongoing fallout from the Connor Stalions advanced scouting scandal. Despite these setbacks, he led Michigan to a 17-8 record over two seasons. Highlights included rivalry victories, strong offensive performances, and sustained national visibility. Michigan finished the 2025 regular season with a 9-3 record and earned a berth in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Controversies and Firing

Moore's head coaching career ended abruptly on December 10, 2025, when the University of Michigan terminated him with cause. A university investigation found "credible evidence" that Moore had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member in violation of school policy. Athletic director Warde Manuel announced the firing, emphasizing the university's zero-tolerance stance.

The situation escalated further when reports emerged that Moore had been detained earlier that same day in connection with an alleged assault investigation. Police confirmed that a suspect matching the circumstances had been taken into custody after officers responded to a call in Pittsfield Township. Court records showed that Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail late Wednesday evening. Authorities noted that the incident did not appear to be random but released no additional details.

The combination of the university's internal findings and the developing criminal matter created one of the most shocking coaching collapses in recent college football memory. With the coaching carousel already in motion across the country, Michigan found itself scrambling to stabilize the program.

Following Moore's firing, assistant head coach Biff Poggi was named interim head coach. Poggi had already stepped in earlier in the season during Moore's suspension and was tasked with leading the Wolverines into their postseason appearance.

Personal Life

Moore and his wife Kelli, have been married since 2015. They have three daughters.