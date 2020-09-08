Sam Pittman net worth and salary: Sam Pittman is an American football coach who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for being the head football coach at the University of Arkansas. His annual salary at Arkansas is $3 million.

Sam Pittman was born in El Reno, Oklahoma in November 1961. He played defense end for Pittsburgh State before becoming their general assistant coach from 1984 to 1985. Pittman coached high school football from 1986 to 1990 and then coached at Hutchinson Community College from 1991 to 1993. He was the offense line coach at Northern Illinois from 1994 to 1995 and the offensive tackle and tight end coach at Cincinnati in 1996. Sam Pittman was the offensive line coach at Oklahoma from 1997 to 1998 and the assistant head coach at Western Michigan in 1999. He was the offense line coach at Missouri in 2000, Kansas in 2001, and Northern Illinois in 2003. He served as assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Northern Illinois from 2004 to 2006 and offense line coach at North Carolina from 2007 to 2011 before adding assistant head coach to his duties in 2011. He was the offensive line coach at Tennessee in 2012 and the assistant head coach and offense line coach at Arkansas from 2013 to 2015. Pittman was the offensive line coach at Georgia from 2016 to 2018 and also assistant head coach in 2019. He became head coach at Arkansas in 2020.